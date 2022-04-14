4 Signs That Your Rug Needs to Be Professionally Cleaned

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Rugs are an essential part of any home, and they can add both comfort and style. However, rugs can also be a magnet for dirt, dust, and other debris. Over time, this build-up can lead to discoloration and a dulling of the fibers. If you’re noticing any of the following signs, it’s time to call in professional rug cleaners for deep cleaning.

1. There Are Visible Stains That Seem Impossible to Remove

If you have kids or pets, your rug has seen its fair share of spills and accidents. And while many stains can be removed with a little elbow grease and the right cleaning solution, some won’t budge. If you’ve tried everything and the stain is still there, it’s time to call in a professional. They will have the tools and expertise to remove even the most stubborn stains.

Visibly soiled areas are unsightly, but they can also be dangerous. Stains can attract bacteria and other allergens, which can cause respiratory problems or skin irritation. By deep cleaning your rug, you’ll remove these hazards and make your home safer for everyone.

2. The Colors Seem Faded or Dull

If your rug is starting to look a little lackluster, it may be due to dirt build-up. Over time, dirt can grind down the fibers of your rug and make the colors appear faded. A professional cleaning will remove all the dirt and grime, leaving your rug looking brighter and more vibrant.

Rugs are an investment, so you want to do everything to protect them. Dirt build-up can cause premature wear and tear, so it’s important to have your rug cleaned regularly.

3. You Can’t Remember When You Had Your Rug Cleaned Last

If you can’t remember the last time you had your rug cleaned, it’s definitely time for a professional cleaning. Ideally, rugs should be cleaned once or twice per year. But if you have pets or kids, you may need to have them cleaned more often.

Professional rug cleaners will not only clean your rug but will also inspect it for signs of wear and tear. This is important because it can help you spot problems early on and take steps to prevent them from getting worse.

4. Your Rug Has an Unpleasant Odor

If your rug has developed an unpleasant odor, it’s a sure sign that it needs to be cleaned. Odors can be caused by pet urine, spills, cigarette smoke, or even dirt and dust build-up. No matter the cause, the only way to get rid of the odor is to have your rug professionally cleaned.

When you have your rug cleaned, ask about deodorizing treatments. These treatments will help eliminate odors at the source and leave your rug smelling fresh and clean.

If you are experiencing any of the issues stated above with your rug, it is time for a professional cleaning. Not only will this solve the problem, but it will also help extend the life of your rug.