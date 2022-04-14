3 Common Misconceptions about Having a Fixed Dental Prosthesis

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When you have a missing tooth or more, you should think about how you might restore your look. Dentists favor fixed dental prostheses over other options. FDPs are a practical restoration method commonly employed in dental therapy. They restore form, function, and esthetics by joining and fixing partial dentures called abutment teeth. Many individuals considering having a tooth restored are unaware of the dental replacement options available. Sadly, there is a great deal of misinformation regarding this incredible technique. Let’s clear up a few misunderstandings.

Partial Dentures Cannot be Repaired





Partial dentures are a fantastic option for folks who have a few broken teeth in their mouth. Dental bridges and detachable partial dentures are two kinds of partial dentures available. Several individuals assume that dental bridges are complicated, if not unattainable, to fix since they are permanently attached to your jaw.

If your fixed partial dentures get broken or misplaced in your mouth, you can have them corrected. It’s because your fixed dentures are attached to two adjoining teeth on two extremes. The fixed denture can be unbolted from your jaw, fixed, and re-adjusted to fit your gum line if it needs to be repaired.

Dental Implants are Uncomfortable





If it pertains to dental implants, this is another big misconception. Most individuals who got dental implants say that it is significantly less painful than they expected.

Due to the way dental implants are made and implanted into the jawbone, they appear and feel just like natural teeth.

One of the better options available to consumers is dental implants. Stimulation of the nerves and jawbone are two more advantages. This also means you won’t have to worry about your beauty deteriorating due to bone degradation over time.

Appearance and Speech Problems are Common Side Effects of Dental Implants





Surprisingly, many drawbacks that people identify with dental implants are more typically connected with other treatment options. Dental implants, for example, are made to appear and feel like natural teeth, so most people wouldn’t notice unless you told them.

Dental implants, like actual teeth, remain firmly in position, so you won’t have to think about speech problems like mumbling or slurred phrases, as you would with ill-fitting dentures. Dental implants are also intended to work just like natural teeth, so you’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite dishes without difficulty.

Dentists no longer physically fix dentures using just their hands and a few tools. There appear to be a lot of misunderstandings about FDP procedures. We’ve debunked a few common misconceptions in this text. Other misconceptions include misunderstandings about the healing period and post-installation upkeep. FDP procedures are the finest alternatives for patients who have lost a tooth or numerous teeth and want to restore and fill those gaps, according to the majority of dental specialists and dentists today. Speaking with your dentist and being upfront and honest about any questions you have is one of the most excellent methods to learn everything there is to know about these procedures.