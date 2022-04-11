The Cybersecurity Industry’s Latest Advice on Effective Password Management

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Have you ever wondered how the cybersecurity industry’s top minds recommend you manage your passwords? In an age where data breaches are becoming more common, it’s more important than ever to have strong password management habits. Here are 8 tips from experts in the field:

1. Use a password manager.

A password manager is a software program that helps you create and store strong passwords. This way, you only have to remember one master password to access all of your other accounts. Many password managers also include features like two-factor authentication and auto-fill forms to make your online life easier and more secure.

2. Create long, unique passwords.

The longer your password is, the harder it is for hackers to crack it.Aim for a minimum of 12 characters, and use a mix of upper- and lower-case letters, numbers, and symbols. Avoid using easily guessed words like “password” or your birth date.

3. Don’t use the same password for everything.

If a hacker gets their hands on one of your passwords, they could gain access to all of your accounts if you’re using the same password everywhere. That’s why it’s important to have different passwords for each of your online accounts.

4. Use two-factor authentication.

Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your online accounts. In addition to your password, you’ll also need to enter a code that is generated by an app on your phone or sent to you via text message. This makes it much harder for hackers to gain access to your accounts, even if they have your password.

5. Don’t store passwords in your browser.

Many web browsers offer to save your passwords for you, but this isn’t the most secure option. If a hacker gains access to your computer, they could easily find and use your stored passwords. Instead, use a dedicated password manager as described in tip #1.

6. Be careful what you click on.

Hackers often try to trick people into clicking on malicious links that will install malware or give them access to your personal information. Be wary of any emails or links that come from unfamiliar sources, and never click on anything unless you’re absolutely sure it’s safe.

7. Keep your software up to date.

Hackers often exploit security vulnerabilities in outdated software to gain access to people’s computers and devices. That’s why it’s important to keep your operating system, web browser, and other software programs up to date with the latest security patches.

8. Use a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) encrypts all of the data that is sent between your device and the internet, making it much harder for hackers to intercept and steal your information. This is especially important when you’re using public Wi-Fi networks, which are often not as secure as they should be.

Following these tips from cybersecurity experts will help you keep your passwords safe and secure. Implementing even just a few of these recommendations can make a big difference in the security of your online accounts.