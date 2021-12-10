6 Tips for Improving Home Living for Someone with Allergies

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

If you are one of the millions of Americans who suffer from allergies, you know that they can make everyday activities difficult. Sneezing, wheezing, and itchy eyes can make it hard to concentrate at work or enjoy time with friends and family. While there is no cure for allergies, there are steps you can take to improve your home environment and make living with allergies easier.

1. Vacuum The Floors Well

Some of the most common causes of allergic reactions are allergens in dust and dust mites. Dust can affect people with allergies because it contains many irritants such as pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and fabric fibers. The best way to reduce these allergens is to vacuum frequently using a vacuum that has a HEPA filter. Be sure to vacuum under furniture and in corners where dust can accumulate.

2. Keep The Beddings Clean

Another source of allergens is bedding. Bed bugs and their droppings, as well as dust mites, can cause reactions in people with allergies. To reduce the number of allergens in your bed, wash your sheets and pillowcases in hot water at least once a week. You may also want to consider using a dust mite proof pillow protector.

3. Have the HVAC System Cleaned Regularly By a Professional

HVAC System is found in many homes. It is the acronym for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning. The system draws in dust and other particles from the environment and circulates them throughout your home. These particles can cause allergies or asthma attacks in some people. The best way to eliminate allergens in your home is to have the HVAC system cleaned regularly by a professional. A good cleaning will remove any allergens that have built up in the ducts and vents so they are not recirculated throughout your home.

4. Consider Allergen-resistant Flooring

Hardwood and tile flooring can be attractive, but they often harbor dust. To prevent allergens in your home, consider putting down allergen-resistant floorings such as laminate or vinyl flooring. These floors contain a thin layer of plastic that fights off stains as well as allergens. This will keep your home looking clean and fresh while reducing the number of allergens in the air; hence it can accommodate anyone with respiratory allergies.

5. Use An Air Purifier

An air purifier can be a valuable tool in reducing allergens in your home. Air purifiers work by trapping dust, pollen, and other particles in the air and then releasing them back into the environment outside your home. There are many different types of air purifiers on the market, so you should do some research to find the one that is right for your home and allergy-free.

6. Choose Indoor Plants Wisely

Cacti, African violets, and other types of houseplants are beautiful additions to any home. However, they can also cause allergic reactions in some people. If you have allergies or asthma that is triggered by plants, you will want to avoid placing them around your home. Instead, you should choose indoor plants wisely. Parlor palms, bamboo palms, and lady palms are some of the best houseplants for people with allergies. They provide lots of beauty without triggering any reactions.

The worst thing you can do for allergies is to ignore them. If your allergies keep you from enjoying time with friends and family, consider following these tips to improve the quality of your home living. It won’t cure your allergies, but it will give you more control over how they affect your life.