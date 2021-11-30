3 Biggest Causes of Fatalities in the Workplace

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Even though many employers try their best to ensure that their employees stay safe on the job, fatalities occur every year. In many cases, the fatalities are due to circumstances outside of employers’ control, while many others could have easily been avoided by taking the right safety precautions. Statistics show that work fatalities have increased over 5% in the last year in the United States alone. This is clearly a cause for concern and an indication that employers should take note of areas for improvement. Here are some of the biggest causes of fatalities in the workplace, and what you can do to avoid them.

Falls

There have been many cases over the years of people falling from a high surface on the job. Falling from a ladder, or stairs is almost completely avoidable by learning the right safety measures. Anyone going higher than a certain height needs to wear the right equipment, and ladders should be secured. In some situations, nets may be required if workers are going extremely high. Unless an employee has been specially trained for going up to a certain height, they should not go further than a certain level above ground. Although not all falls result in fatalities, they almost always end in extreme injury.

Exposure to Harmful Substances

There are many harmful substances which humans should not be exposed to. Asbestos is one of the most common harmful substances that workers suffer fatalities from because it can result in serious repercussions down the road. Workers may not initially notice the damage that asbestos is causing, however, over the years long term exposure to asbestos can lead to Mesothelioma and lung cancer. Asbestos kills thousands of people a year, so it’s essential to stay aware of its presence when working. Any time employees will be working around asbestos, it’s critical that they receive proper training to avoid damaging their bodies.

Machinery Accidents

Over the years, many people have tragically lost their lives as a result of machinery accidents. Machinery can be incredibly dangerous without the right training, and even with training can be deadly. For this reason, workers should be extremely vigilant when working around large machines and equipment, and any equipment should be properly maintained and tested for issues. One of the biggest causes of machinery-related accidents is distractions. Whether the person operating the machinery is distracted, or another employee around the machinery is distracted, the end result is the same. Workers should be trained to stay fully aware of everything around them to avoid getting injured or killed by machines that are much more powerful than them.

The workplace doesn’t have to be a dangerous place. Your employees should be able to go to work and feel safe and protected from the risks around them. By staying aware of the most common dangers, and making an effort to stay up to date on training, your employees should reduce the risk of getting hurt on the job.