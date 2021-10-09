A Look at the Different Types of Chiropractic Tables

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

There are many types of chiropractic tables, but not all of them can be used for the same purpose. Some are more appropriate than others for specific procedures. The table you choose will depend on what your doctor is looking to do with it and how often they use it. In this blog post, we’ll go over the different types so you can figure out which one will work best for your needs.

Standard Chiropractic Table

This is a standard in-office, exam table. Your doctor will use it to do the most common form of chiropractic manipulation called a spinal adjustment or an adjustment for short. Spinal adjustments require your doctor to stand next to you and lean over the top of you. They’re able to safely adjust your spine without putting too much pressure on it by using the leverage from being at that height. They must have a sturdy platform from which they can work so you don’t end up feeling any discomfort when they try and straighten things out. The best types of tables for this purpose are ones with a solid base and no wheels because these tables provide more stability. You may find some chiropractic tables with four legs and others with five. No matter which type of table your doctor prefers, make sure that it’s as sturdy as possible because you’ll want to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

Adjustable Chiropractic Table

These are similar to standard chiropractic tables, but they’re designed to accommodate the needs of doctors who need more options when it comes to doing adjustments. Adjustable chiropractic tables can be adjusted in many different ways and offer much more versatility than a standard table would. If your doctor typically treats patients of all ages and sizes or if they have specific issues like scoliosis, muscle spasms, limited range of motion, or any back problem that requires special attention then an adjustable chiropractic table will probably be the best option for them. This is because they can adjust the height, width, angle, and even the position of your head support to help accommodate their needs.

Multi-positional Chiropractic Table

These tables are used specifically for performing different types of adjustments. The biggest difference with a multi-positional chiropractic table, as opposed to a standard or adjustable one, is that it’s designed to allow your doctor to work on various areas of your back without having to constantly lean over you. That means you’ll remain comfortable throughout the whole procedure and not have any unnecessary strain put on your muscles or joints. If you’re going in for an adjustment then these tables will also give you more flexibility as well as better posture afterward. Your doctor will be able to work with you as you sit, stand, or even lie on your stomach. This will allow them to treat you more effectively and without any added stress.

Reformer Chiropractic Table

These tables are for doctors who need a versatile platform that can easily adjust to different angles and heights. If your doctor is looking at the spine from a variety of angles then they’ll want one of these tables so they can examine your spine from all potential viewpoints. These types of tables also offer the most support because the base is very sturdy and there’s usually no gap between it and the pelvic area.