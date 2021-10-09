5 Gift Ideas for Someone Who Enjoys CBD Products

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Gifts can be hard to buy for people. What are they into? What do they need? How much should I spend on them? The list goes on and on. But what if you aren’t sure what to get someone but know that there is one person in your life who enjoys CBD products like lotions, oils, or even tinctures? That can still be a bit of a hurdle too!

1) CBD Shirt

This first one is for the person constantly talking about CBD and how they want to try some products. This way, you can support their desire to try it without buying their own shirt! Shirts are good because you can wear them around town and still get your message out there about the benefits of CBD oil.

2) CBD Balm or Lotions

If the person you are getting a gift for is into something more like body creams or lotions, consider buying some of these hemp-derived CBD products. The best part about these kinds of gifts is that they can be used in multiple ways!

One example could be a friend who likes to go on long runs outside and deals with aches and pains from it. You could buy them a CBD lotion that they can rub on the sore areas when they get back into their house (or before going to put on their shoes for another run).

3) CBD Edibles

Sometimes the best gifts come in the smallest packages! If you are looking for a unique gift that is also edible, check out some CBD gummies. These snacks work to taste great and have some of the many health benefits from CBD oil in them. It’s still possible to get your daily CBD intake in a tasty and functional snack. We especially recommend the CBD gummies from GoCBD if you are looking for some high-quality items to give as a gift.

4) CBD Vape Pen

The odds are that your friend or loved one has probably heard of them but doesn’t have one yet. A vape pen is a great way to get the health benefits from CBD and give you the ability to vape CBD. Vaping is more convenient for some people than others, so this one may be better suited for someone who already has an idea of how they want their products used.

5) CBD Coffee

Last but not least, if you are looking for a gift that you can drink too, consider buying your loved one some CBD coffee. Oftentimes people like to have their coffee come with health benefits as well. And what better way than to let them know they can get the daily dose of CBD in their morning cup? This is a great gift for that coffee lover in your life. In addition, there are tons of other different CBD products you can find for people too, so it’s easy to get a bit creative with the gift in mind.

These are just a few of the many different gifts you could give to someone who uses CBD products. It’s always good to consider what they may be interested in or what they may need. As you can see, there are tons of options for gifts (especially when GoCBD has so many different options in their store). You can visit: thecbdistillery.com to see how they can help you with your CBD needs.