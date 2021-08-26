Top Entrepreneur J.J. Hebert reveals new features of the MindStir Media platform

18 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Self-published author J.J. Hebert has used his experience and success from his first novel to establish a platform that assists other budding authors in publishing their work. This innovative platform has even been endorsed by Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington who has since become a business partner.

The difficulties the new authors face is astronomical. As a self-published author himself, J.J. Hebert is all too familiar with this. While self-publishing may seem like a daunting task, with the help of the MindStir Media platform, this process is made all the more accessible.

While this platform has already been widely received by both established as well as novice writers. MindStir Media joins an already impressive market of self-publishing platforms that includes Kindle Direct Publishing, Barnes & Noble Press, CreateSpace, iBook, Kobo, and Smashwords – to name but a few. All things considered, competing in a market that is already well established is no easy feat, but J.J. Hebert’s determination has made it quite the success.

MindStir Media is evolving

Building on its already impressive offering, MindStir Media has since made several business announcements that promise to take this platform to new heights. The first being finance offering to fund the costs of self-publishing. The company has joined forces with Enable Financing to do so and will be giving authors access to an advanced financing platform that will make it easier than ever to apply for funding and receive feedback on your application within a few minutes. You can apply for a loan of up to $50,000 and it won’t even affect your credit score. There are so many options available to finance your dream and print your work.

For a more impressive publishing package, you can even receive an endorsement from Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington to help take your book to a whole other level. Depending on the package you choose, you can have Kevin Harrington send out a Twitter blast endorsing your book or even have him write your foreword. You can also receive endorsement blurbs and videos to make sure that your book reaches all of the right people.

Celebrating indie authors

Another newsworthy announcement includes becoming a Gold Sponsor of the 2021/2022 Next Generation Indie Book Awards. This is the largest awards program looking to honor independent publishers and indie authors. The awards cover books from over 17 different categories and will be presented by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group along with Marilyn Allen of Allen O’Shea Literary Agency.

With so many exciting additions to the MindStir Media platform announced as of late, it is easy to see that it has become one of the best self-publishing companies on the market. J.J. Hebert’s experience paired with Kevin Harrington’s endorsement offers writers an opportunity to make a statement when launching their book and reap the benefits of partnering with a business that not only understands their needs but pushes them to thrive.