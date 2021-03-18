The Evolution of Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan noodles are a traditional food item in China, having started as a Sichuanese street food. The noodles take their name from the bamboo pole that street vendors sold them on, which the Chinese refer to as a dan.

Vendors carried two baskets on a long bamboo pole. One basket would hold the ingredients to prepare the dish. Then the other basket would hold the cookware necessary to make the dish on the spot.

The Sichuanese in particular have a sentimental attachment to Dan Dan noodles. As a result, they sometimes look specifically for restaurants serving them when away from home.

Who Created These Noodles?

Stories passed down through the generations vary on who should get credit for the culinary creation. However, many Chinese give that honor to a man named Chen Baobao. As the story goes, Baobao walked from his native village to the market square in the city of Zigong in 1841.

After arriving in Zigong, Baobao noticed many street vendors selling food to passersby from the sidewalk. He then decided to join them selling the noodles he had already perfected making at home. Baobao carried everything he needed to prepare his dishes on a long bamboo pole just as street vendors in China do today.

Baobao mixed his smooth and springy handmade noodles with rich soup and bean sprouts. Consequently, the townspeople’s reaction to his noodles was so positive that Baobao soon opened his own restaurant.

The Popularity of Dan Dan Noodles Spreads Across the Globe

The dish quickly became popular in Shanghai and other parts of China. However, Dan Dan noodles were less spicy when served by people in Shanghai. This was because those in Shanghai typically added soup to bring down the spiciness level.

The Japanese soon began preparing their own version as well, with theirs coming closer to the one made by people in Shanghai rather than Sichuan. Today, people should be able to find Dan Dan noodles in all developed countries of the world.

How Chefs Prepare the Dish in Modern Times

Dan Dan noodles started as an appetizer nearly two centuries ago. Chefs prepared by rolling the noodles into dough and topping the mixture with sauce and other ingredients that give the dish its notorious spicy flavor. Here are the most common ingredients used for toppings in the authentic dish:

Bok choy

Chili oil

Chili powder

Ginger

Minced pork

Pickles

Preserved mustard greens

Scallions

Soybeans

Chefs in Western cultures tend to replace the spicy flavor of Dan Dan noodles with something sweet. They do this to mimic the flavors of food Westerners are accustomed to tasting. Another variation on the traditional dish is to add peanut butter or sesame paste with all the other ingredients.

Most chefs serve the noodles in small bowls to preserve the steam and spiciness. A smaller serving bowl allows the noodles and toppings to remain crispy. This crispiness also lends to the experience of enjoying an authentic Chinese food.