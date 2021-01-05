How John Crestani Stands Out from the Pack When it Comes to Internet Marketing

John Crestani is an expert in affiliate marketing. Over the years, he has managed to garner a reputation worldwide as a skilled internet marketer. John Crestani involuntarily had to leave his job in the corporate world and he has subsequently gone on to build an empire in the affiliate marketing industry.

In addition to making a name for himself in the affiliate marketing space, John Crestani has also dedicated himself to helping aspiring marketers. He does this by putting together some educational programs, through which he teaches these aspiring marketers how to get a piece of the action.

We were able to secure an interview with this internationally-renowned internet marketer. In this interview, John Crestani shares his thoughts on his professional journey as well as some important tips for aspiring online marketers.

Tell us a bit about yourself

As you know, I specialize in affiliate marketing. Over the years, I have gained valuable experience in this field and I have experienced exponential growth in my income. I started my professional journey in 2007. I was lucky to have had an experienced mentor to guide me through the various hurdles I faced early on.

At the moment, I have garnered enough skill in the affiliate marketing industry to maintain a flexible lifestyle while still making a sizeable income. I am determined to pass my knowledge and experience to young marketers and to help them achieve the kind of success I have had.

What has been your experience in the affiliate marketing space?

One thing I have learned in my professional journey is that a lot of people do not grasp the value affiliate marketing can offer. Many aspiring entrepreneurs still view entrepreneurship as starting a regular business that requires you to have an inventory and manage several levels of resources.

However, the world has evolved so rapidly and we now have a niche where you can make a lot of money simply by connecting people to products globally.

What do you believe makes you stand out as an affiliate marketer?

Well, for one, I believe I understand the intricacies of the affiliate marketing niche. This has been the key to my success which I shared on my official website. Knowing the basic elements of affiliate marketing and being able to leverage those elements optimally to unlock massive value.

Any lessons for young online marketers?

There are a lot of things to take into consideration with respect to online marketing. One important lesson is to get a mentor. This is one lesson that I got early and it helped me immensely. A mentor simply makes the process of navigating the learning phase much easier and this is what I hope to provide to the many aspiring online marketers around the world.

In addition to this, you also need to understand your target market. Who are your target consumers? What are their traits? What is the best way to connect with them? These are questions that must be answered.

Final thoughts?

I will simply state that the affiliate marketing space offers a lot of opportunities. I, therefore, encourage anyone interested in it to keep at it. Learn as much as you can from the experiences of others and learn from your own mistakes too.