Pelvic pain is a common but often misunderstood medical condition that affects both men and women. For some, it’s an occasional discomfort; for others, it’s a chronic, debilitating problem that interferes with daily life. Given its complexity, accurately diagnosing pelvic pain and providing effective treatment requires a thorough, multidisciplinary approach.

Pain management expert Jordan Sudberg has worked with hundreds of patients experiencing pelvic pain, ranging from mild and intermittent to chronic and severe. His clinical insights offer clarity into what can be an overwhelming health concern for many.

In this post, we’ll explore how pelvic pain is diagnosed, the most common causes, and the latest treatment options available—with insights from Jordan Sudberg throughout.

What Is Pelvic Pain?

Pelvic pain is defined as pain that occurs in the lower abdomen, between the hips. It can be acute (short-term and sudden) or chronic (lasting for six months or longer). The pain may be dull or sharp, constant or intermittent, and can radiate to the back or thighs.

Jordan Sudberg explains:

“Pelvic pain isn’t a single disease—it’s a symptom that can stem from numerous conditions involving the reproductive, urinary, gastrointestinal, or musculoskeletal systems.”

The diversity of causes means that effective diagnosis and treatment require a highly individualized, patient-centered approach.

Causes of Pelvic Pain

Pelvic pain can result from many conditions. According to Dr. Sudberg, understanding the origin of the pain is key to effective treatment.

Common causes in women:

Endometriosis – Uterine lining tissue growing outside the uterus



– Uterine lining tissue growing outside the uterus Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) – Infection of the reproductive organs



– Infection of the reproductive organs Ovarian cysts or tumors



Uterine fibroids



Painful bladder syndrome (interstitial cystitis)



Chronic pelvic inflammatory conditions



Common causes in men:

Prostatitis – Inflammation of the prostate



– Inflammation of the prostate Inguinal hernia



Pelvic floor dysfunction



Chronic nonbacterial prostatitis or chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CPPS)



Gender-neutral causes:

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)



Urinary tract infections



Musculoskeletal problems (e.g., pelvic floor tension, joint dysfunction)



Nerve entrapment or neuropathic pain



“Pelvic pain doesn’t always have a clear origin,” says Dr. Sudberg. “It’s often a combination of physical, neurological, and sometimes psychological factors.”

Diagnosing Pelvic Pain: A Multilayered Approach

One of the biggest challenges in treating pelvic pain is getting an accurate diagnosis. There is no single test for it. Dr. Sudberg emphasizes that diagnosis begins with a comprehensive patient history and physical exam.

1. Medical History and Symptom Review

The first step involves asking the patient detailed questions:

When did the pain start?



Is it constant or intermittent?



Are there specific triggers (e.g., sitting, urination, menstruation)?



Are there any associated symptoms (e.g., bowel changes, urinary frequency, sexual dysfunction)?



“We treat the whole patient—not just the symptom,” Dr. Sudberg stresses.

2. Physical Examination

This often includes:

Abdominal and pelvic exams



Evaluation of pelvic floor muscles



Neurological assessment to test for nerve involvement



3. Diagnostic Imaging

Tests like ultrasound, MRI, or CT scans help identify structural issues such as cysts, tumors, or organ inflammation.

4. Laboratory Tests

Blood work, urine tests, and sometimes cultures are used to check for infections or inflammation.

5. Laparoscopy (for women)

In certain cases, a minimally invasive surgical procedure is performed to detect endometriosis or pelvic adhesions that might not show on imaging.

“The diagnostic process must be thorough, respectful, and empathetic,” says Dr. Sudberg. “Patients with chronic pelvic pain often feel dismissed or misunderstood.”

Treatment Options for Pelvic Pain

Once a diagnosis is made—or even while a cause is still being investigated—treatment can begin. Pelvic pain management often requires a multimodal approach, blending medications, therapies, and sometimes interventional procedures.

1. Medications

Depending on the diagnosis, treatment may involve:

NSAIDs (e.g., ibuprofen) – For inflammation and pain relief



– For inflammation and pain relief Hormonal therapies – For conditions like endometriosis



– For conditions like endometriosis Antibiotics – If an infection is present



– If an infection is present Neuropathic pain medications – Like gabapentin or amitriptyline



– Like gabapentin or amitriptyline Muscle relaxants – For pelvic floor dysfunction



2. Physical Therapy

Pelvic floor physical therapy is often crucial, especially for musculoskeletal and nerve-related causes.

Dr. Sudberg explains:

“Targeted physical therapy helps strengthen weak muscles, relax tight ones, and restore balance in the pelvic region.”

3. Trigger Point Injections and Nerve Blocks

For more persistent pain, interventional treatments such as nerve blocks or trigger point injections can offer relief by interrupting the pain signal at its source.

“These techniques can dramatically improve symptoms in selected patients,” says Dr. Sudberg.

4. Behavioral and Cognitive Therapy

Because chronic pain often affects emotional health, psychotherapy can play a significant role in recovery. Managing anxiety, depression, and stress can reduce the intensity of pain.

5. Surgical Intervention

In cases where conservative treatment fails—such as severe endometriosis or large fibroids—surgical options may be explored.

Living with Pelvic Pain: The Importance of Ongoing Support

Dr. Sudberg emphasizes that long-term support is vital for people with chronic pelvic pain. Patients should feel heard, validated, and guided by a team that understands the complexity of the condition.

“We aim to give patients not just relief, but tools to reclaim their quality of life. Education, support, and personalized care are non-negotiable,” he says.

Support groups, lifestyle adjustments (like diet and gentle exercise), and consistent follow-ups all contribute to better outcomes.

Conclusion: Pelvic Pain Is Complex—but Treatable

Pelvic pain can feel overwhelming, especially when answers are hard to come by. But with a skilled and compassionate provider like Dr. Jordan Sudberg, diagnosis and meaningful treatment are absolutely possible.

Through a combination of careful evaluation, targeted therapies, and whole-person care, patients can find lasting relief and regain control over their lives.