Five different types of pain relief

When you are in pain, it can make life feel unbearable, you really do not feel like doing anything and you are stuck feeling miserable in a world where everyone is trying to get away from pain medications due to high rates of overdose and addiction. There are so many different pain relief methods out there that it could seem impossible to be able to find the right one. So let’s explore some different options. We are also going to explain why going the more natural route is the best way to help fight pain.

The issue with pain meds.

When we take medication, we are giving our body a drug that it can get addicted to. Pain killers can do a lot of damage to your body and organs. Not only that, but research is suggesting that pain killers have additives that are not so good for bodies. While yes, pain killers do offer an almost immediate relief from pain, Our bodies will adjust and eventually, we will need to take more and more to alleviate the pain. With more and more natural remedies and nonaddictive remedies coming out, we could not help but explore the different options that we have.

The four types of pain.

Most people do not know, but there are four different types of pain that we can experience. Pinpointing what kind of pain you are experiencing, will allow you to pick the correct pain relief. We want to make sure that this is taken care of as soon as possible.

Inflammatory pain- This is when you have excess inflammation caused by an adverse response from your body’s immune system. This could be a result of rheumatoid arthritis. Functional pain- This when you do have pain but you are unable to pinpoint the exact origin of the pain. This could be a result of fibromyalgia. Nociceptive pain- This is caused generally as a result from tissue injury. Normally this is due to post surgery pain or even arthritis. Neuropathic pain- If you guessed this would be nerve pain then you are correct. This is when your pain caused by nerve damage. This could be as a result of a pinched nerve or neuropathy.



Different types of pain relief

Now let’s get into the different types of pain relief. We ask that you keep an open mind when trying these products, we think that they could be an amazing alternative to your pain management.