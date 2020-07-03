If you’ve heard the buzz lately about the hottest new health and wellness trend called bone broth that has everyone talking, and were thinking about giving it yourself, then you have come to the right place. Bone broth has been around for centuries or perhaps even longer, it has numerous health benefits, and it also has a smooth and subtle taste. There has been so much chatter about adding this interesting food to your diet, that you are probably wondering if you should try it, and how much will you need in a day to feel the health effects. Let’s go over the facts about how much bone broth to drink.

Depending on what your health goals are there are several amounts of bone broth to drink daily. If you are looking to promote overall health in general, and have nothing specific in mind that you want to try to gain from drinking bone broth, then just one or two cups a day will suffice. If you are experiencing joint or muscle pain, and are looking to see some relief from these problems with bone broth, then perhaps two or three cups daily will be best for you. Bone broth diet plans can advise a person following the formula to drink as many as six cups of bone broth a day for maximum benefits. However, it is recommended to limit your intake of bone broth to a reasonable amount, as there can be traces of heavy metals in animal bones that may pass into your bloodstream from consuming too much bone broth in too short of an amount of time.

But what is bone broth, and why is it even a health trend? Bone broth has been consumed by humans since before the dawn of man. Every ancient culture on record has shown that every part of the animal that was hunted was consumed, this includes the bones. To make this ancient elixir all you do is boil the bones and sinew of the animal long enough so that the nutrients locked inside these otherwise inedible parts of the body release into the broth so that it can be consumed. There is really no other way to get the specific nutrients found in the bones, and we as humans have had this as a big part of our diet since the beginning. That’s why this is such a big trend, we are missing this essential element of what we have been eating and we want those benefits back.

Bone broth is rich in vitamins and minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and especially collagen. The cartilage of the animal bone that make up both broth is something that is not found in almost any other food, and it can be so beneficial to the human body in so many ways. If you have stiff joints or pains in your knees, then wouldn’t adding some collagen to your diet make sense? And the way bone broth is made is what brings out the benefits, bone broth is considered a super food for a reason. Boiling the bones and cartilage for an extended period of time reduces the nutrients into a broth that is consumed for its benefits, and as an added bonus, many people consider bone broth to taste delicious as well.

You can add flavor to the bone broth you consume as well, such as spicy pork or other classic flavors. The taste of bone broth alone is subtle and many people do choose to add some of their favorite spices and herbs to make drinking this superfood fun, enjoyable, and good for you. Bone broth has been a staple of the human diet since before recorded history, and bringing back the benefits we have been missing is of vital importance. I hope you have been convinced to add this great healthy food to your diet today, you won’t be disappointed!