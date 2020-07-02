What Keto Supplement Options Are There?

The ketogenic diet, commonly called the keto diet, allows plenty of high-fat foods but almost no carbohydrate. Many people find that they can lose weight more easily on this diet, but it can come with some downsides as well. To receive the benefits of the ketogenic diet without suffering from the “keto flu,” supplements can be very helpful.

Why Take Keto Supplements?

Increase effectiveness. Certain supplements can make your keto diet more effective by including plenty of the right kind of fatty acids, like medium-chain triglyceride oil and omega-3 fatty acids.

Fill in nutritional gaps. Since the keto diet eliminates so many foods that we are accustomed to, many of them carrying important vitamins and minerals, it is important to make sure that you are still receiving your full nutritional benefit. Magnesium, potassium, and other electrolytes can help to replace what may be lacking in your diet

Avoid keto flu. The keto flu occurs as your body becomes accustomed to your new diet and draws energy from new sources. The right supplements can provide your body with energy to avoid feeling the keto flu.

Which Keto Supplements Should You Look For?

A range of vitamins and minerals can be helpful to you as you go through ketosis and become acclimated to your keto diet, but a few vitamins and minerals are more important than others. Here are some of the essential supplements to look for.

Potassium

Potassium may be the most important electrolyte for your body when you are beginning the keto diet, especially if you are continuing to work out while you transition. Potassium regulates minerals and fluids in your body and if affects how we store sodium.

It controls the balance of other vital electrolytes like sodium and magnesium, which is why it is especially essential. Plenty of potassium will help you to stay better hydrated and avoid many of the symptoms of Keto flu, like headaches and muscle aches.

The majority of Americans already have a tendency to be deficient in potassium, but it is especially important to get plenty of it on a ketogenic diet. Choose keto supplements that offer exceptionally high levels of potassium, as well as other important electrolytes like magnesium.

Magnesium

This is a mineral that increases your energy, which is a huge advantage when you are adjusting to the keto diet. Furthermore, magnesium helps to regulate the levels of your blood sugar. It can also be beneficial for the immune system.

Supplementing with magnesium will reduce cramps in your muscles, allow you to sleep more easily through the night, and reduce irritability. Since all of these are symptoms of going through ketosis, plenty of magnesium can drastically reduce the displeasure you experience while transitioning into the keto diet.

Magnesium is found in many foods that are also high in carbohydrates, such as fruits and beans. For your body to get enough magnesium while you’re on the keto diet, a magnesium supplement of at least 200 to 400 mg a day is beneficial.

Micronutrients

Micronutrients, such as zinc, enable you to absorb nutrients properly and provide other benefits to your nutrition. The keto diet may tend to reduce your consumption of important micronutrients, such as zinc, sodium, etc. It is important to take a supplement to be sure that you are getting sufficient micronutrients in your keto diet.

Keto Supplements Are A Good Idea When You Are On The Keto Diet

The keto diet can be a great way to lose weight, and many people find that they are more energetic and feel healthier on the diet, but it can cause nutritional deficiencies, so keto supplements are essential.