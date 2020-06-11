CBD Oil Is Showing Up Everywhere

If you haven’t been living under a rock lately, you have likely heard about CBD oil and its derivatives. It’s hard to say, though, when it evolved from the fidget-spinner alternative for relieving anxiety and discomfort to infusion into our coffee, tea, and cookies. Just why is it showing up everywhere, and what does the future hold for it as we continue to realize what the implications are for our health, wellness, and quality of life.

What is the “buzz” about?

Contrary to popular opinion, use of CBD oil in any form does not produce a chemical high like marijuana does. CBD is a derivative of the hemp plant that does not contain hallucinogen THC; users of CBD products report an increased feeling of well being, a feeling of calm relaxation, and reduced anxiety and stress without altering their mental state.

CBD is also safe to use without the risk of developing chemical dependency; the applications of CBD use in medical treatment for all kinds of conditions has doctors, medical professionals, and health and wellness experts scrambling to see how we can continue to incorporate it into products that can be used by young and old for its benefits.

Benefits of CBD use

There are many benefits of CBD already backed by scientific evidence, and more to come as we see its effectiveness in treating everything from skin conditions to chronic pain. Here are just a few of the benefits that have research-based data that you can chew on:

1. It can reduce pain

Believe it or not, use of the marijuana plant for medicinal purposes dates back to 2900 B.C. It’s about time we got on the bandwagon! Scientists have discovered that the use of cbd oil products has a significant effect on the reduction of pain and inflammation. People suffering from arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and degenerative joint conditions may find a great deal of relief as a result of incorporating it into their daily regime.

2. It helps to relieve anxiety and depression

According to the World Health Organization, anxiety and depression are two mental conditions that top the list of conditions that reduce quality of life. CBD oil has shown enormous promise in being able to reduce and even eliminate symptoms of both conditions, giving people everywhere hope that they can find joy and peace in life once more. Regular use of CBD oil, either topically or when ingested in capsule form, has shown to produce powerful antidepressant effects similar to pharmaceutical grade drugs. One major benefit of the oil is that it is naturally derived, so it does not have the potential to create harmful side effects that further compromise health and healing.

3. It helps to reduce or eliminate a variety of skin conditions

Eczema, psoriasis, and even acne have shown to respond favorably to topical treatment with CBD oil; this is due in part to the fact that its anti-inflammatory properties go to work, interacting with cells that are aggravated and inflamed to produce the irritated response. Many creams, lotions, skin care systems and even roll-ons have been developed using CBD oil, so it is easier than ever to see the benefits after each application.

4. It has neuroprotective properties

CBD’s remarkable ability to interact with the endocannabinoid receptors in the pain and suppress pain signals holds a great deal of promise for those with neurological disorders. Even now, products are being developed specifically for treatment of certain conditions like multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s disease.

Where can I find it?

Thanks to product research and development, it has never been easier to find CBD products that are just right for you. You can find them:

In creams, lotions, and tinctures

Tea and coffee

A variety of edibles, including gummies and cookies

Capsules and pills

Skincare products

Essential oils

Talking to your medical care team about options that are right for your particular medical conditions will ensure that you find the products that work effectively for you.

With a long list of benefits already known, and many exciting implications for future use and application, it will be interesting to see where CBD oil products end up in your life and in your home.