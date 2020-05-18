Carpet Cleaning: DIY or Professional?

Anyone that has kids or pets, and lives in a carpeted household, knows the stresses of a dirty carpet. It seems to happen so frequently, and without warning. One minute you have a nice, white carpet, freshly vacuumed, and the next you have a dog that couldn’t get outside in time and a child trying to pour their own drink. Situations like these can be really frustrating, but no matter how you feel, it’s time to get it clean. Carpet also just gets dirty over normal, everyday use, with no spills. This, of course, requires less frequent cleaning. But it still must be done every now and then. In this article, we’ll discuss the differences between home carpet cleaning and hiring a profession, why you may want to lean one way or the other, and some tips to help keep your carpet cleaner, longer.

DIY

Doing it yourself may seem like the best option for a lot of people – and it may be. For a lot of smaller spills, with substances that stain less, it’s totally plausible, and may be the best course of action. Of course, when cleaning your own carpet there are some things to keep in mind. First of all, you’ll need to take time out of your busy life to get it done. Second, you’ll need the proper supplies, and third, you need to be able to handle it if it doesn’t come out perfect. Let’s face it, a lot of the carpet cleaning supplies at your local superstore are great, but they are far from perfect. In many cases, you’ll still be left with a faint stain or discoloration. But if you spend enough time and make sure you get it right, it can come out looking as good as new!

Professional

Using a carpet cleaning service is the next step towards getting a clean carpet. Hiring someone that has the right tools, the experience and know-how, and the efficiency, can be life saving. They can be in and out in no time depending on the size of the stain, or carpet that needs to be cleaned, and if it’s really bad, they may just take it back to a shop and bring it back later. Either way, with a professional cleaner, you can be sure that you’ll be satisfied with the results, it’s all just a matter of whether or not you want to spend money on hiring somebody.

Tips For Longer Lasting Carpet

A lot of fluffy, white carpets are very attractive, and look great in a home. Having bright colors makes everything seem more open, and a bit happier. However, that’s not always the best way to keep a clean carpet. If you have pets or children, throw parties often, or just know that you’re a messy person, it may be best to opt for a darker colored carpet. This will make stains less apparent, if present at all. And, if all else fails, you can always go hardwood or tile!