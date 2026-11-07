A Prepublication Review for Dates, Locations, and Contact Details

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Marketing content can be beautifully written and still fail because a date is wrong, a location is ambiguous, or a contact button leads nowhere. These errors are especially damaging in local promotion, where people may rearrange travel or schedules based on a small piece of information.

A focused factual review should happen after the message is approved but before publication. It is different from proofreading: the reviewer is not only checking spelling but confirming that each practical detail matches the current source of truth.

Separate facts from promotional language

Highlight every date, day, time, address, room name, service area, phone number, email address, web link, and instruction for booking or attending. Include facts embedded in graphics, captions, filenames, and button labels. A detail can be grammatically correct and still be operationally wrong.

Create a fact sheet from the event owner or service lead. Do not use the draft itself as the source for checking the draft. Readers may also want to visit Exxointerior.com.

Watch for relative wording such as “this Friday” or “tomorrow.” It may become misleading when a post is shared later. Use explicit dates where content may circulate beyond the original publication window.

Verify every customer action

Follow the journey a customer is expected to take. Click the link, open the form, call the public number if appropriate, and confirm that the receiving team knows about the promotion. Test on a phone as well as a larger screen.

The core review should cover:

Date, day of the week, start time, end time, and time zone where relevant

Full location, correct entrance, access notes, and map destination

Contact channel, response expectation, and backup route

Registration, eligibility, capacity, cancellation, or preparation instructions

If one channel gives different information from another, pause publication until the owner resolves it. Do not choose the version that merely seems more plausible.

Use a second person and a spoken check

The writer is likely to see what they intended rather than what appears. Ask a second reviewer to read the facts aloud while the owner compares them with the approved record. Reading aloud helps reveal missing words, confusing time formats, and addresses that look similar.

You can also visit Labho.net for more reading. The reviewer should know when a fact needs specialist confirmation instead of trying to infer an answer from prior content.

For video and audio, check both spoken and visible details. Captions, title cards, descriptions, and linked pages must agree. For printed material, verify any shortened links or scannable codes from the final artwork, not from an earlier draft.

Control versions and plan corrections

Label the approved copy with a date and version. Store it where publishers can find it, and close older drafts or mark them clearly. For a related read on this site, see How to Create a Partnership Contact Sheet for.

After publishing, inspect the live result. Platforms can crop images, remove line breaks, or redirect links. Confirm that the most important facts are visible without expanding hidden text and that the contact route works from the published placement.

Give special attention to repeated dates and details. If the same time appears in a heading, body, graphic, and event form, every instance must be checked; consistency within a draft does not prove accuracy. Search the final files for old dates, placeholder text, previous venue names, and copied contact information before releasing them.

For a promotion that spans midnight, several locations, or different time zones, write the schedule in a form the intended audience can interpret without calculation. Ask a representative reader to explain when and where they would arrive. Their answer is a practical test of clarity, not merely a style preference.

Prepare a correction method before it is needed. Decide who can update the page, who informs partners, and how customers who already registered will be contacted. If an error could affect attendance or access, correct it openly and promptly rather than silently changing one channel.

For repeating promotions, do not duplicate last year’s material and assume the details still apply. Treat every reused asset as unverified until dates, location, contacts, and conditions have been checked again. Retire expired posts where possible or label them clearly as past events.

This review is brief when the source information is organized. Its purpose is to prevent a small factual error from becoming a customer problem. By isolating practical facts, testing every action, using an independent reviewer, and controlling versions, a team can publish local marketing that people can safely plan around.