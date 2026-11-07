How to Create a Partnership Contact Sheet for Promotion Day

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A joint promotion may involve only two local businesses, yet the day can become confusing when nobody knows who can approve a message, answer a customer question, or respond to an unexpected delay. A partnership contact sheet turns informal assumptions into a small operating guide. It is not a contract or a full campaign plan; it is a practical reference for the people carrying out the work.

The sheet should be short, current, and available to everyone who has a role. Its value comes from answering immediate questions without encouraging staff to share personal contact details unnecessarily or make decisions outside their authority.

Start with roles and decision boundaries

List responsibilities before phone numbers. For each organization, name a promotion lead, an on-the-day contact, and a backup. Clarify which person may approve public wording, change timing, handle media questions, or pause an activity.

Write role descriptions in plain language. “Owns customer queue decisions” is more useful than an internal title that partners do not understand. Where possible, use work channels rather than private numbers. If a personal number must be used, obtain permission and state when it may be contacted.

Readers may also want to visit huizhiseed.com. A crowded document is hard to scan when something changes quickly.

Include the information people need in motion

Add the promotion location, public start and finish times, staff arrival time, and access instructions. Include links to the approved offer description, schedule, shared assets, and final public wording. If customers must meet conditions, summarize them without inventing new language.

The contact sheet should distinguish operational questions from customer service issues. Staff need to know which partner handles booking, stock, accessibility requests, refunds, complaints, or follow-up. This avoids sending a customer back and forth between organizations.

A useful sheet usually contains:

Primary and backup contacts for each partner, with approved channels

Decision owners for timing, wording, safety, and customer resolution

Location, arrival, access, and schedule details

Links to current materials plus a timestamp or version label

Plan for predictable disruptions

Discuss what could change on the day. Weather, staff absence, delayed materials, limited capacity, or a technical problem may require a quick response. Define who evaluates each issue and who tells customers. Prepare a neutral holding message that can be adapted after facts are confirmed.

The sheet should include emergency procedures for the venue, but it should not replace official safety plans. You can also visit specialedoptions.com for more reading.

Set an escalation order. Staff should know when to solve a minor issue within their role, when to contact the lead, and when to stop the activity. A clear boundary protects both partners from hurried promises that cannot be kept.

Distribute, confirm, and retire the sheet

Send the final sheet through the agreed shared channel and ask each partner to confirm names, duties, and contact details. For a related read on this site, see Developing Cross-Niche Digital PR for Modern Home Brands.

Provide a mobile-friendly version and, where useful, a printed copy at the working location. Avoid placing private contact information in a public folder or on a customer-facing desk. Mark the sheet with the promotion name and date so it cannot be confused with an earlier event.

At the pre-promotion check-in, walk through three scenarios: a customer asks for information, a public detail changes, and the activity must pause. Each person should know whom to contact and what they may say. This brief rehearsal often exposes missing roles more effectively than another round of editing.

After the promotion, collect any operational notes, then archive or securely dispose of copies containing personal data. Record reusable lessons in the broader partnership file rather than keeping obsolete contact sheets in circulation.

Consider language needs when the partner teams serve different audiences. The contact sheet can identify who approves translated or alternative-format updates and where the approved versions are stored. Do not ask an available bilingual staff member to improvise a public correction unless that responsibility and review path were agreed in advance.

Verify the final sheet after any staffing change.

A good promotion-day contact sheet is deliberately modest. It connects people, decisions, and current materials at the moment they are needed. By defining roles first, including practical details, preparing for likely disruptions, and controlling distribution, local partners can work as one team without blurring accountability.