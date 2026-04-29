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If you have been researching how to build a media list, you have probably noticed that every article says the same thing. This guide is based on real data and practitioner experience, not recycled advice from 2018.

Why Most Press Releases Fail

The average journalist receives 50 to 100 pitches per day. Most press releases are written for the company, not for the journalist. They lead with company boilerplate instead of news. They use jargon instead of clear language. They lack a news hook that makes a journalist say ‘I need to cover this.’

The failure rate for press releases is staggering. Industry data suggests that fewer than 3% of press releases result in media coverage. The releases that succeed share common traits: they contain genuine news, they are written in journalistic style, and they reach the right person at the right time.

The Anatomy of a Press Release That Works

Headline

Your headline should read like a news headline, not a marketing tagline. Convey the who, what, and why in under 15 words. Compare: ‘Revolutionary New AI Platform Launches’ versus ‘AI Startup Raises $5M to Automate Customer Support for SMBs.’ The second one gets opened because it contains specific, newsworthy information.

Subheadline

One sentence that adds context the headline could not fit. Use this to specify the audience, the impact, or the timeline. The subheadline should complement the headline, not repeat it.

Dateline and Lead Paragraph

City, State, Date. Then your strongest sentence: what happened, who it affects, and why it matters. A journalist should be able to write a story from this paragraph alone. This is the inverted pyramid: put the most important information first, because most readers never make it past the first paragraph.

Body Paragraphs

Expand on the lead with specifics: numbers, context, and implications. Include one quote from a company spokesperson that adds insight rather than restating what was already said. The body should answer the questions a journalist would ask: How big is the impact? Who benefits? What is the timeline? How does this compare to competitors?

Include a second quote from a customer, partner, or industry expert if possible. Third-party validation makes the story more credible and gives journalists multiple angles to explore.

Boilerplate

Two to three sentences about your company. Include founding year, what you do, who you serve, and a website link. Not the place for mission statements or marketing language. Keep it factual and concise.

Distribution Strategy: Where and How to Send It

Writing the press release is half the job. Distribution determines whether anyone sees it. The three channels that produce results in 2026:

Direct journalist outreach: Identify 20 to 50 journalists who cover your beat. Send personalized emails with the press release pasted in the body, not as an attachment. Reference their recent work. Personalization is the single biggest factor in open rates.

Wire services: PR Newswire, Business Wire, and GlobeNewswire distribute to thousands of media outlets. Wire distribution costs $400 to $1,500+ per release depending on targeting. Wire services also generate backlinks and syndication that support SEO and entity building.

Owned channels: Publish the release on your website’s newsroom page. Share across LinkedIn, email newsletter, and social platforms. Your owned channels reach your existing audience and create additional indexed URLs for search engines and AI crawlers.

“press release distribution is not about shortcuts. It is about building the kind of authority that algorithms and journalists both recognize,” says Joey Sendz, founder of Instant Press Co.

Press Release SEO: Making It Rank

A well-optimized press release can rank in Google News and web search. Include your target keyword naturally in the headline, first paragraph, and a subheading. Add links to relevant pages on your website. Avoid keyword stuffing, which triggers spam filters on both wire services and search engines.

The SEO value of press releases extends beyond the release itself. Wire distribution generates syndication across dozens of news sites, each creating a backlink to your website. These links build domain authority over time. A consistent press release cadence of one to two releases per month can measurably improve your search rankings within 3 to 6 months.

Press Releases and AI Visibility

In 2026, press releases serve a new function: feeding AI training data. When your press release gets syndicated across authoritative news domains, that information enters the knowledge base that AI models reference. A well-written press release about your company’s expertise can influence how ChatGPT and Perplexity describe your brand months later.

To maximize AI visibility from press releases, include your brand name in context with industry keywords. Instead of ‘Company X announces new product,’ write ‘Company X, a leading provider of [service], announces [specific development].’ This contextual framing helps AI models understand what your brand does and when to cite it.

If doing this yourself sounds like a second full-time job, that is because it often is. Services like Instant Press Co. specialize in press release creation, distribution, and amplification for brands that need results without the learning curve. They have placed clients in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Bloomberg, and dozens of other publications.

Measuring Press Release Success

Track four metrics: media pickups, website traffic from the release, backlinks generated, and AI visibility impact. The most underrated metric is what happens after the press release: a single release can seed a story that multiple journalists pick up independently.

Set up Google Alerts for your company name and key executives in the week following distribution. Check your Google Search Console for new referring domains. Monitor AI platforms for changes in how your brand is described. These downstream effects often exceed the direct impact of the release itself.

The most expensive mistake is impatience. Brands that expect overnight results from press releases either quit too early or make desperate decisions that damage their credibility. Building genuine authority takes time. The brands that succeed are the ones that commit to a 6-month minimum runway and measure progress monthly rather than daily.

Another common failure point is inconsistency. Posting three articles one week and going silent for a month sends the wrong signal to both search engines and AI models. Algorithms reward sustained, predictable output. A steady cadence of one quality piece per week outperforms bursts of activity followed by silence.

Treating press releases as a one-time project rather than an ongoing practice is a setup for disappointment. The landscape shifts quarterly. AI models update their training data. Google changes its algorithms. Competitors invest and improve. The brands that maintain their position are the ones that treat this as a permanent operating expense, not a project with an end date.

Building a Press Release Program: Cadence and Strategy

One press release does not constitute a strategy. The brands that extract real value from press releases treat them as an ongoing program. Aim for one to two releases per month tied to genuine news: product updates, partnerships, hiring milestones, data releases, or industry commentary.

Create a press release calendar that aligns with your broader marketing and business milestones. Planning releases in advance allows you to prepare supporting materials, coordinate with partners or clients quoted in the release, and time distribution for maximum impact.

Your digital foundation determines whether media coverage generates lasting value or disappears into the noise. A professional website with clear messaging, fast load times, and proper schema markup tells both journalists and search engines that your brand is legitimate. Without this foundation, even a feature in a top-tier publication will underperform.

Domain authority matters more than most brands realize. A website with a domain authority below 20 will struggle to rank for competitive keywords even with great content. Building domain authority requires a sustained campaign of earning backlinks from reputable sites, publishing high-quality content consistently, and maintaining a technically sound website.

Budget allocation should reflect the timeline to results. Most brands see initial traction within 60 to 90 days and meaningful revenue impact within 4 to 6 months. Front-loading the investment on foundation work (website, schema, entity optimization) before spending heavily on media placement produces better long-term results.

Compare the cost of a press release program against your customer acquisition cost from other channels. If a paid ad costs $50 per click and converts at 2%, you are paying $2,500 per customer. Media coverage and AI visibility often deliver customers at a fraction of that cost, and the assets continue working long after the initial investment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long should a press release be?

400 to 600 words. Long enough to tell the story, short enough to hold attention. Journalists skim, so front-load the important information.

How much does distribution cost?

Wire services charge $400 to $1,500+ per release depending on targeting and add-ons. Agency-managed distribution, which includes journalist outreach, runs $1,500 to $5,000 per release.

Are press releases still effective in 2026?

Yes, when done correctly. They remain effective for news distribution, SEO link building, entity establishment, and AI visibility. The key is combining wire distribution with targeted journalist outreach.

Should I hire someone to write it?

If writing is not your strength, yes. Professional PR writers charge $500 to $2,000 per release and understand the format and style that gets results.

About the Author: This article was produced in partnership with Instant Press Co., a media placement and AI visibility agency that helps brands get featured in major publications and cited by AI platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google Gemini. Learn more at instantpress.co.