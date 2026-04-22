5 Ways to Keep Your Drain Clean (and Avoid Calling a Plumber)

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When you’re a homeowner (especially a newer one), it may feel like there’s always something going wrong in your home, and there might be. That’s both exhausting for you because you keep having to get things fixed and exhausting for your bank account. The best way to avoid it is by changing your habits to preserve the utilities in your home for as long as possible.

For your pipes, keeping your drain clean is important. It’s easy to not notice the small things that end up down the drain if you don’t know what you’re looking for, but those small things build up over time and result in you needing to hire a plumber. In order to avoid that call, try to implement these drain cleaning habits into your daily or weekly routine.

Dispose of Grease Properly

While it may be tempting to pour your cooking grease down the drain of your kitchen sink, it is the number one thing you should avoid doing. Liquid grease hardens as it cools, leaving a coating of buildup on your pipes. Flushing with hot water may seem like a solution to this problem, but the water will not stay hot enough throughout the entire pipe system. The grease will solidify somewhere.

Instead of pouring it down the drain, pour your grease into a heat-safe container and wait for it to cool before disposing of it in the trash.

Use Drain Covers

Drain covers are an easy way to prevent any unwanted debris from getting trapped in your drains and clogging them. When they collect enough debris, it is easy enough for you to empty them into the trash. Things like drain sieves or baskets tend to be inexpensive–especially compared to the price of unclogging a drain–and can be purchased from your local hardware store and installed in your drains with ease.

Run Hot Water

While hot water is not the magic cure for clogged drains, it is a great way to prevent drains from clogging in the first place. Hot water breaks up debris and other things that have gathered in your pipes better than cold water does. This small habit will help you maintain cleaner pipes in the long run and hopefully help you save on visits from plumbers.

Use the Right Drain Cleaner

Drain cleaners come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are made the same. Certain drain cleaners have harsh chemicals in them that may clean out your pipes but will damage them over time in the process. Know what your pipes are made out of and check the instructions on the package before purchasing any new cleaner.

If you’re looking for a homemade cleaner to use, you can mix baking soda and white vinegar in equal parts. The foaming reaction will break down mild buildup and other debris in your drains. This isn’t a replacement for cleaning your drain when it’s significantly clogged. That would require either a stronger cleaner or a professional cleaning, but using this solution periodically will help prevent your drains from getting to that point.

Be Aware of What Goes Down Your Drains

Even if you install drain covers and don’t pour cooking grease down your drains, you still need to be aware of what might go down your drain. Items that claim to be flushable aren’t usually meant to be flushed in your toilet. If you have young kids, make sure they are flushing their toys down the toilet or stuffing things into the sink. Even small things can end with you having to spend money on a plumber’s visit.