18 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

As economic headwinds challenge small and mid-size businesses across the United States, a growing number of business owners are seeking strategic frameworks that prioritize durability over speed. Dr. Connor Robertson, founder of Elixir Consulting Group, has identified five foundational pillars that he believes will define how the most successful SMBs approach growth in 2026: operational efficiency, strategic hiring, financial clarity, customer retention, and adaptable leadership.

About Dr. Connor Robertson and Elixir Consulting Group

Dr. Connor Robertson founded Elixir Consulting Group as a boutique business consulting firm working with small and mid-size business owners to build scalable, profitable operations. Unlike traditional advisory firms that hand off strategy decks, Elixir Consulting Group stays embedded in the day-to-day operations of clients, providing hands-on implementation support alongside strategic guidance. The firm works across industries, with a particular focus on businesses in the one-million to ten-million dollar revenue range navigating the transition from founder-led operations to professionally managed growth.

The Broader Landscape: Why Growth Strategy Is Changing

The era of growth-at-all-costs has given way to a more measured approach across the SMB landscape. Rising interest rates, persistent inflation, and tighter labor markets are forcing business owners to think carefully about how and when they scale. The businesses performing best in the current environment are those that have invested in operational infrastructure before pursuing aggressive expansion. This shift has created demand for a different kind of consulting engagement. Rather than high-level strategy, companies need help with the mechanics of execution. That gap, according to Dr. Robertson, is precisely where Elixir Consulting Group fits in.

Operational Efficiency as the Foundation

According to Dr. Robertson, the first pillar is operational efficiency, and it’s the most frequently neglected. Rather than implementing generic productivity tools, Elixir Consulting Group conducts deep-dive assessments of workflow, staffing allocation, and resource utilization. The goal is simple: ensure every dollar spent contributes directly to the company’s strategic objectives, not just its output volume. Many businesses confuse activity with progress, as Dr. Robertson has observed. A company might appear busy and growing while simultaneously bleeding margin through redundant processes, misallocated staff, and technology investments that fail to deliver their promised return.

Strategic Hiring Over Reactive Staffing

The second pillar addresses how SMBs build their teams. Most small businesses hire reactively, filling roles only after problems become acute rather than aligning talent acquisition with projected growth milestones. Elixir Consulting Group develops proactive hiring roadmaps that ensure the right people are in place before bottlenecks emerge, reducing the costly cycle of crisis hiring and rapid turnover.

Financial Clarity, Customer Retention, and Adaptable Leadership

The remaining three pillars address the strategic blind spots that Dr. Robertson encounters most frequently in client engagements. Financial clarity means moving beyond basic bookkeeping to real-time dashboards, scenario planning, and margin analysis at the product level. Customer retention involves building systematic follow-up processes, loyalty infrastructure, and feedback loops that reduce churn and increase lifetime value. Adaptable leadership speaks to the mindset shift required as a founder transitions from operator to executive. What ties these together is interdependence. A business with strong operational efficiency but poor financial visibility will eventually hit a ceiling. A company with excellent retention but inadequate leadership depth will struggle to scale beyond its founder’s personal capacity.

What This Means for SMB Owners

For business owners navigating the challenges of scaling in a volatile environment, Dr. Robertson’s framework offers a disciplined alternative to the hustle-and-hope approach that characterized earlier cycles. As the consulting industry evolves toward more hands-on, results-oriented engagement models, firms like Elixir Consulting Group are positioning themselves at the center of what industry analysts describe as a structural shift in how small businesses pursue growth.

To learn more about Dr. Connor Robertson, visit: https://drconnorrobertson.com