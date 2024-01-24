7 Key Signs That a Rental House is the Right Choice for You

20 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

With so many options on the market and so many ways to find them, selecting a rental house is a tough proposition these days. You need to develop some criteria to weed out the bad fits and find the house that’s just right for you and your family. Here are seven things to consider during your search.

1- The Right Rate

Let’s start with the money first, because this is always a major factor. Bear in mind that it takes more than fitting your budget to be the right price. It should also be in line with comparable listings nearby, which is why it’s good to work with a rental company that will have access to the information.

2- The Ideal Layout

Don’t settle for being cramped for space. There are plenty of choices out there with enough beds and baths for everyone as well as entertaining space for gracious living and flexible rooms that can be offices, crafting rooms, pet spaces, and the like. As you tour a potential rental property, you should be able to imagine all your space needs will be met both now and in the next few years.

3- A Practical Location

Remember that you aren’t just choosing a home, you’re also choosing a commute. It’s not necessary to complicate your life by taking on a tough or impractical commute just to live in the house you want. Check some navigational tools and traffic data sites to find out just what kind of daily drive you’re signing up for, and when you find a good one, rent that house!

4- A Good Neighborhood

This isn’t about crime or safety, it’s about finding a good “fit” for your neighborhood. When you see people in the neighborhood that you can relate to in terms of your career, hobbies, and family, you’ve found the right place.

5- Safety Considerations

Homes today are set up better than ever for natural disasters. A property with a backup generator, storm shelter, or other preparedness features can be a great choice for your family, especially if you have someone with special health needs that requires constant climate control or equipment like an oxygen concentrator.

6- House Type

Houses come in all shapes and sizes, including single-story and multi-level units. If you have young kids or a family member with mobility issues, you’ll recognize the value of a home without stairs. Otherwise, a two-level place might prove best for you because of its energy efficiency.

7- Landscape Situation

Whether you love to mow grass and pull weeds or you hate those jobs, you’ll know right away when you’re at the right place. There are countless landscaping options for those who’d rather not tend to plants, and there are also plenty of other homes where you can get a little sunshine and exercise with weekly mowing.

Don’t think that you don’t deserve to get the house you want just because you are renting. There is a perfect match out there for you. Get some help and find it!