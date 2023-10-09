5 Tips for Finding an Immigration Lawyer to Represent Your Case

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

It could be argued that the U.S. has one of the most complicated immigration systems on the planet. There are different types of visas, a Temporary Protected Status designation for some countries, DACA protections, and many other country-specific immigration laws and rules. On top of that, these rules change or phase out. Immigration law constantly changes to respond to the needs of the country and the needs of those who seek refuge here.

With so many moving parts, a knowledgeable, experienced immigration attorney is the best option for a successful outcome in court. Deportation could hinge on a technicality. To avoid this and other potential losses, below are 5 steps you can take to find the best attorney for your case.

1. Consider What Type of Immigration Assistance You Need

Are you seeking asylum? Fighting a deportation order? Are you applying for an H-1B visa? Honing in on your specific needs is going to help you get the right immigration lawyer. Some immigration offices have specialized practices and some assist with all matters. Once you define what you need, you can move to step two.

2. Research and Ask for Recommendations

Do you have a relative who needed the same type of assistance you need now, and their case had a positive outcome in immigration court? If so, that could be a starting point to get recommendations. Family and friends can be a great resource in searching for an attorney. In addition, the internet will have a lot of information that may be of use. Don’t just search for “immigration attorney” but one who “specializes in K1 visas,” for example.

3. Do Background Checks

Even when you find attorneys whose credentials look great on paper, there is still more research to do. Call your state bar association to find out more information about the attorney in whom you are interested and inquire about his or her status. Are they still active? The United States government also keeps an updated list of disciplined immigration attorneys. Check to see if the attorneys you’re considering are on that list.

4. Ask for a Consultation

Many attorneys offer a free consultation. Take advantage of this. It is a great way to meet prospective attorneys. You need to feel comfortable with the attorney you work with because you are going to share a lot of personal information with her and you will spend a considerable amount of time responding to her requests. You will be using the services of this attorney because you feel that she is the best attorney for your case.

Before you meet with the attorney, write your questions down so you don’t waste time trying to figure out what to ask during your free consultation. Maximize that time with well, thought-out questions.

5. Read the Fine Print and Sign

Make sure you know all the details of the working relationships, especially what the costs will be. You want to make sure that the services fall within your budget and that you are informed of all the potential fees such as the travel, court, and expert witness. and if they might increase midstream. Ask for a written fee agreement that lays out the scope of work, any added cost, and payment terms.

Getting a skilled, experienced attorney for your case is a worthwhile investment. Therefore, take the time to do your due diligence to get the one that is just right for your case.