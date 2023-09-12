7 Simple Tips for Adding Solar Power Products to Your Home

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The addition of solar panels to your home can make a big difference in the way you generate and use energy. Before you begin the process, consider a collection of tips to help ensure you get the most out of the experience and can make the most effective use of the solar panels.

1. Go Through the Complete Evaluation Process

Before you schedule a solar panel installation, you will want to go through an evaluation. The evaluation includes a full inspection of your property, including roof angles, chimney placement, and other natural elements in the area like trees. With the evaluation, solar panel experts can find the most ideal locations to install panels and maximize the efficiency of a solar panel system.

2. Consider Solar Battery Backup Locations

Provide extra power for your home at night with the addition of solar battery backup installations. A battery backup will store extra power so you have plenty of power options if you do not have enough sunlight during the day. You will want to pick an ideal location for the battery backup that does not take up space in your main living area. Consider clearing out a closet or some space in your garage.

3. Expand Solar Panel Locations to Alternate Buildings

If you have alternate buildings on your property, then you could expand solar panels to these locations as well. Consider solar panel installations on detached garage roofs, shed roofs, or pool houses. The extra panel installations can help generate more power for your home.

4. Compare Electric Bills All Year Round

As you plan for solar panels, you want to ensure you have enough panels to generate power during your peak months. Print out or collect your electric bills for some of your peak months to know how much power you use. For example, in the summer, you may have higher electric usage due to air conditioners. In the winter, you may have higher bills due to holiday lights and decor. With your peak usage, you will know the maximum amount of power you want the panels to generate.

5. Check the Roof Condition

A solar panel installation has a life expectancy of at least 20 years. You want to ensure the roof you install the panels on can last through this time as well. You do not want to have the panels temporarily taken down to do roof replacements in the future. Consider a roof replacement before the solar panel installation to help avoid hassles in the future.

6. Add Conduit Runs for Extra Power Options

Solar panel contractors can install underground conduit runs to provide solar power to other areas of your property as well. For example, if you have a pool area, the conduit runs can provide power for the pool pump, exterior lights, and extra outdoor outlets.

7. Use Solar Power Calculators

As you plan a solar panel purchase, you can calculate exactly how much you save over time. Use solar panel calculators to determine the initial costs and your average monthly electric bill. From there, you will know the payoff period and when you will start truly saving money on your electric bill.

Consider all of these tips as you look for ways to convert your home to solar power.