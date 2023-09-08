3 Common Travel Problems That Travel Insurance Will Solve

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Nearly everyone who has booked any kind of trip or vacation recently has been asked about or offered travel insurance. According to a survey conducted by AAA, 38% of Americans have booked some form of travel insurance in the past.

Some of these people end up declining because they don’t understand how it works or why they might need it, only to find out later on that it would have been very helpful. Let’s take a look at three common travel problems that could be solved by purchasing travel insurance before a trip.

1- Medical Issues

The longer a trip out of town goes, the higher the chance that the traveler may need medical assistance in some form. In some cases, this can involve a simple trip to a clinic or other medical facility, which may or may not accept US-based insurance plans.

However, in the event of a severe emergency, for example, a cruise ship passenger might have to be airlifted by helicopter to the nearest on-shore medical center, which can be very expensive, especially if the traveler’s regular health insurance won’t cover it. However, someone with travel insurance can rest easy knowing that they won’t be racking up expensive hospital bills on vacation.

2- Travel Delays

Many international travelers will have multiple flights, stopovers, and plane changes between their hometown and their destination. If even one of these flights is delayed, they could end up arriving very late to their destination. They could end up arriving a day or two later, depending on how frequently the airline flies to their destination.

As many travelers choose to book non-refundable hotels for the first few nights of their stay, they could end up spending hundreds of dollars for a room they never see. However, the traveler who purchased an insurance plan before they left wouldn’t end up stuck with the bill.

3- Delayed Baggage

Sometimes the travelers themselves may arrive safely at their destination but their luggage may not, especially if their itinerary involves multiple flights, which gives more opportunity for a mistake or an accident to take place.

In this instance, a traveler might have to buy toiletries that the TSA wouldn’t allow them to bring in their carry-on bags, like shampoo, toothpaste, or deodorant. Without insurance, a traveler would be stuck paying out of pocket for the airline’s mistake. Someone who has purchased travel insurance, however, could be eligible for a rebate for the items they had to purchase.

Although there are many situations and problems that could be solved by purchasing travel insurance, these are simply three of the most common. There are many other scenarios where being prepared could be the difference between thousands of dollars in debt and returning home with an incredible story.

Every travel situation is different and some trips may not require insurance at all, but you should do your research to make the best decision for each specific trip. However, a traveler in doubt would be wise to consider all of their available options before their adventure begins.