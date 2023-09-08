How to Choose a Contractor to Replace Your Home’s Roof

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When it comes to replacing the roof on your home, it’s worth your time and effort to hire a professional roofing contractor who will get the job done right.

From selecting the proper roofing materials for your home and for the climate in which you live to ensure that the structure underneath is in good condition beforehand, an experienced contractor should be able to walk you through each stage of the replacement process and answer all questions you have along the way.

So, how do you choose a reliable contractor to replace your home’s roof?

Make a List of Potential Contractors

Start by compiling a list of local independent contractors and roofing repair and replacement companies. Get referrals from friends and neighbors, your HOA, local hardware stores, or lumber yards.

You can also conduct a basic web search for contractors and companies in your area. Read online customer reviews and browse roofing company websites to learn more about a contractor’s experience, licensing, and other company information.

Keep in mind that while independent contractors may have the experience you’re looking for, they often take a little longer to complete projects as they may have to put you on a waiting list while completing other roof replacements or, depending on how big the project is, they may have to hire sub-contractors, which may increase the timeline.

However, roofing companies typically employ more laborers, which means a company can complete projects in less time. If time is an issue, hire a company instead of an independent contractor.

Contact Roofing Professionals for an Estimate

Once you’ve narrowed down your list of potential contractors, it’s time to schedule an appointment for roofing replacement estimates. Meeting a contractor in person is the best way to determine if they are the right contractor for you.

Professional, experienced contractors will conduct thorough inspections of your roof. They will point out any additional repair issues, suggest the best roofing products and materials, and provide estimates that include timelines for completion. Also, they will answer any questions you have about the process.

Professional contactors should also provide manufacturer product and labor warranty information, licensing and bonding information, and any other information you need to make an informed decision.

Consider contractors who are personable, knowledgeable, and available to work within a reasonable timeline.

When meeting with contractors, you should ask the following questions:

Is your license current, and are you bonded?

What types of roofing do you install?

Do you offer financing? What types of payment do you accept?

What types of manufacturer or product warranties do you provide?

What are your cleanup methods?

What happens if you must revise the timeline due to poor weather conditions?

What is the timeline for completing my roof replacement?

Do you provide written estimates and final contracts?

Can you start immediately? If not, when can you start?

Once you feel comfortable, contact the contractor to schedule your roof replacement. Some contractors require a down payment or deposit, while others will send a full invoice upon completion.