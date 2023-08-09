5 Reasons Your Wheels are Misaligned and How to Fix Them

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When it comes to your car, wheel alignment is one of the most important things you can do to ensure a smooth ride. Unfortunately, over time, wheels can become misaligned due to regular wear and tear or even from hitting a pot hole or curb. If left unchecked, misalignment can lead to faster tire wear, decreased fuel efficiency and reduced handling. Here are five common reasons your wheels may become misaligned and how to fix them.

Suspension Component Wear

One of the most common causes of wheel misalignment is worn suspension components, like shocks and struts. Over time, these components will wear out and cause your car’s wheels to become out of alignment. To fix this, you’ll need to replace the worn components with new ones and then have your wheels re-aligned.

Accidental Impact

If you hit a curb or pothole, it can cause your wheels to become misaligned. The severity of the impact will determine how much adjustment is needed to realign them. Often times, only minor realignment is needed, which can be done with a few simple adjustments.

Driving Habits

Your driving habits can also cause your wheels to become misaligned over time. If you frequently take corners too quickly or hit the brakes hard, this can cause your car’s alignment to become off-kilter. To fix this, you should have your alignment checked regularly and make sure to drive safely.

Poorly Secured Parts

If the parts that secure your car’s wheels become loose, this can cause misalignment. To fix it, you’ll need to use a torque wrench to tighten the lug nuts on each wheel and inspect other parts like brackets and clamps to make sure they’re properly secured.

Manufacturing Defects

In some cases, misalignment can be caused by a manufacturing defect in the vehicle itself. If this is the case, you should have your car checked out by a qualified mechanic as soon as possible to ensure that everything is functioning properly and rectify any alignment issues.

No matter what the cause of your wheel misalignment, it’s important to have it addressed as soon as possible in order to ensure a safe and comfortable ride. By following these tips, you can get your wheels back in alignment and enjoy a smooth driving experience.