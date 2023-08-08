7 Glamping Destinations to Take Your RV this Summer

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Of course, the classic camping experience is great, but a lot of us are looking for something more unique and exciting. That’s why glamping has been gaining in popularity over the last few years: it’s an outdoor experience unlike any other! With glamping, you get to enjoy all the beauty of nature while still having access to some of the comforts of home. And if you have an RV, it’s even easier to experience the joy of glamping.

So, where should you take your RV this summer? Here are seven great glamping destinations for RVs:

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

For a truly breathtaking experience, visit Grand Teton National Park. Here you’ll find stunning views of the jagged peaks and blue glacial lakes, plus plenty of opportunities for hiking and wildlife viewing.

Breaks Interstate Park, Virginia/Kentucky:

This park is located on the border between Kentucky and Virginia, so you get to experience two states in one! This park is full of sandstone gorges, lush forests, and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities.

Mount Rainier National Park, Washington:

Mount Rainier towers over the state of Washington at 14,410 feet tall. It’s an impressive sight to behold and a great destination for RVers who love mountains and stunning scenery.

Acadia National Park, Maine:

This park is located on the rocky coast of Maine and is full of dramatic cliffs with views out to the Atlantic Ocean. There are plenty of hiking trails here as well as some beautiful beaches.

White Sands National Monument, New Mexico:

The White Sands National Monument offers a truly unique glamping experience. Here you can explore the largest gypsum sand dune field in the world and take in magnificent views of the starry night sky.

Yosemite National Park, California:

Yosemite is full of spectacular waterfalls, granite cliffs, and forests, plus plenty of opportunity for hiking and outdoor recreation. It’s one of the most iconic national parks in the US, so you definitely won’t want to miss it!

Smith Rock State Park, Oregon:

Smith Rock State Park is an amazing destination for rock climbers, but it’s also a great place to go glamping. Here you can take in views of the impressive rock formations and go for hikes along the Crooked River.

No matter which destination you choose, make sure to bring your own camping mattress so you can get a comfortable night’s sleep! Glamping is all about having an outdoor experience that’s both unique and luxurious, so don’t forget to bring the best camping gear with you. With a little preparation, you can have an unforgettable vacation in your RV this summer.

Happy glamping!