Cleaning & Decluttering Tips for the New School Year 

As the new school year approaches, it’s a great time to clean and declutter your living space to create a conducive environment for learning and productivity. Here are some cleaning and decluttering tips to help you start the school year off right:

1. Set a Cleaning Schedule:

Create a cleaning schedule that fits your daily or weekly routine. Allocating specific time for cleaning tasks will help you stay organized and maintain a tidy living space throughout the school year.

2. Declutter Your Study Area:

Clear your study area of unnecessary items to create a focused and clutter-free workspace. Remove any distractions and keep only essential supplies within reach.

3. Organize School Supplies:

Sort and organize your school supplies, textbooks, and notebooks. Use storage solutions like desk organizers, shelves, or bins to keep everything in its place.

For seasonal items or old school supplies that you don’t want to throw away quite yet, consider using a storage unit.

4. Clean and Disinfect Frequently-Touched Surfaces:

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, light switches, and electronics, regularly. This helps prevent the spread of germs and ensures a healthy study environment.

5. Sort and Organize Clothing:

Go through your wardrobe and sort your clothing items. Donate or discard clothes that no longer fit or are in poor condition. Organize your clothes by season or type to make getting ready for school easier.

6. Clean Out Your Backpack:

Empty and clean out your backpack or school bag from the previous year. Organize the contents and discard any unnecessary items. Restock it with new school supplies as needed.

7. Deep Clean Your Bedroom:

Give your bedroom a thorough cleaning. Dust furniture, vacuum or sweep the floors, and change bed linens. A clean and organized bedroom can improve your sleep and overall well-being.

8. Create a Homework Station:

Designate a specific area for homework and studying. Keep it organized with necessary school supplies, a comfortable chair, good lighting, and minimal distractions.

9. Go Paperless with Digital Organization:

Consider going paperless for school-related documents and assignments. Use digital tools like cloud storage, note-taking apps, and online calendars to keep your schoolwork organized and accessible from anywhere.

10. Involve the Whole Family:

Get the entire family involved in the cleaning and decluttering process. Divide tasks among family members to make the process quicker and more efficient.

11. Don’t Forget Your Digital Space:

Declutter your digital space by organizing files on your computer, tablet, or phone. Delete old or unnecessary files and create folders to keep everything well-organized.

12. Maintain Your Clean Space:

Once you’ve cleaned and decluttered, make an effort to maintain your tidy living space throughout the school year. Spend a few minutes each day to tidy up, and include regular decluttering sessions in your schedule.

By following these cleaning and decluttering tips, you can create a fresh and organized space for the new school year, fostering a positive and productive environment for learning and studying.