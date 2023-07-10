5 Budget-Friendly Landscaping Tips to Try During Extreme Heat

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Extreme heat can cause serious damage to your landscape. Fortunately, there are a few budget-friendly landscaping tips that you can use to keep your lawn and garden looking beautiful during the hot summer months. Most of these tips require minimal effort, but they can make a big difference in the health and appearance of your landscape.

1. Invest in Drought Tolerant Plants

Investing in drought-tolerant plants is an excellent way to save money on watering costs. These plants are designed to thrive in hot and dry climates, so they won’t need as much water and maintenance as other plants. Consider replacing some of your current shrubs and flowers with drought-tolerant varieties that can withstand extreme heat. The investment will pay off in the long run with lower water bills and healthier landscaping.

2. Invest in Mulch

Mulch is an excellent way to protect your plants from extreme temperatures and conserve moisture. It can also help to conserve water, reduce weeds, improve soil quality, and enhance the overall appearance of your garden. Choose an organic mulch, such as wood chips, chicken waste, leaf mold, or compost. This will help to create a healthier environment for your plants and reduce the need for additional chemicals.

3. Install a Sprinkler System

Sprinklers are designed to deliver water to specific areas of your lawn, so you won’t have to worry about wasting water in areas that don’t need it. Installing a timer system will allow you to set the frequency and duration of each watering cycle to ensure that your plants receive the optimal amount of water. For instance, you can set up a sprinkler system to water the lawn during the cooler parts of the day, such as early in the morning or late at night. This helps to reduce evaporation and keep your landscape looking vibrant.

4. Install External Lighting

Adding external lighting to your landscapes can provide dramatic effects and help you save money on energy costs. Solar-powered lights are an excellent way to add a soft, ambient glow to your garden at night without plugging in any cords or wires. This is an effective and affordable way to bring more beauty and life into your landscape during the extreme heat of summer.

Hire a professional outdoor lighting service provider to install lighting designed for outdoor use. The professionals will be able to provide you with the best lighting products and solutions that will make your landscape look stunning.

5. Use Synthetic Turf

Synthetic turf is ideal for homeowners who want to save money on lawn care and maintenance. Unlike natural grass, synthetic turf requires very little water or upkeep and will look lush and green all year round. It’s also more tolerant of extreme temperatures than natural grass so it won’t become scorched in the summer. You can enjoy a beautiful lawn with synthetic turf without worrying about intense heat or water usage.

With a little planning and effort, you can create a vibrant outdoor oasis that is attractive and sustainable. So don’t let the summer heat beat you. Get creative with your landscape and find the perfect solution for keeping it healthy and thriving.