8 Smart Tips for Choosing a New Carpet for Your House

When it comes to making your home feel soft, carpeting is an absolute must. In fact, there are tons of options out there. From many different color varieties to varying textures, it can be overwhelming when you first start looking. Fortunately, we’re going to share eight of our best tips to help you choose the perfect new carpet for your home that you’ll be sure to love.

1- Outline Your Needs

When you first start thinking about buying a new carpet for your home, you need to consider each room that it will go in. The type of carpet you purchase for a highly trafficked area is going to be much different than the carpet purchased for lightly trafficked areas. If you have kids or pets, consider more durable and stain-resistant materials.

2- Determine the Best Material for Your Needs

One of the best places to start determining the right type of carpeting for your home is to think about the material. There are four common types of carpet fibers, including nylon, polyester, triexta, and olefin. Nylon features excellent durability, is easy to maintain, and will last a long, long time. Polyester is stain-resistant, super soft, and comes in many awe-inspiring colors. Triexta is fairly new and is great when it comes to stain resistance in highly trafficked areas. Lastly, olefin is inexpensive, strong, and fade-resistant.

3- Consider Color Choices

Carpets come in a large variety of colors. It’s imperative that you take the whole room and its design in mind when determining what color you go with. Dark colors are well known to create warmth and a feeling of luxury. The best part is that they hide dirt and stains well, which makes them perfect for highly trafficked areas of your home. Lighter colors can make your room feel bigger and brighter. Consider lighter shades for rooms that don’t receive as much traffic, as dirt is much harder to hide.

4- Warranty

When you invest money in a new carpet, you want to rest assured that you’re covered in case something goes wrong. A quality carpet seller will offer a fair warranty period of 5 or more years for all of their products. Don’t purchase products that come with a limited warranty or one that lasts less than five years.

5- In-Store vs. In-Person Buying

There’s no denying the fact that many of us are used to buying many of our products online. However, when it comes to carpeting, seeing it in person can make all of the difference. From its actual color to its touch, ordering carpet from a place like athomeflooring.com that provides real samples can help to make sure that you don’t buy a carpet that you’ll later regret.

6- Know Your Budget

As with purchasing anything, it’s important that you take the time to determine your budget. You should compare the estimated square footage you need with the average cost per square foot of the type of carpeting that you’re thinking of purchasing. This will help to ensure that you budget enough money to get the carpeting you need at a price that works for you.

7- Be Careful Measuring Square Footage

While measuring the square footage of your room can help you estimate how much carpet you’ll need, it’s not a fair indicator of your exact needs. There are various factors to consider when measuring carpeting, such as the direction of the pile and the width of the carpet roll. It’s best to have a carpeting expert take the exact measurements for you.

8- Always Factor in the Underpad

The underpad of a carpet is one of those things that can be perceived as optional. However, it’s important to realize that just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it isn’t important. Rather, it’s necessary to help absorb the majority of the impact that your carpet takes when walking around. An underpad goes a long way in extending the investment you have in your new carpet.