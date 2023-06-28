5 Tips for Keeping Your Car Safe While You’re on Vacation

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

With summer just around the corner, many of us are already planning our vacations. Whether you’re taking a road trip or flying to an exotic destination, one thing is certain: your car will be left sitting in the driveway while you’re away. And if it isn’t taken care of properly, it can become a target for thieves and vandals.

To make sure that doesn’t happen to your vehicle when you’re on vacation, here are five tips for keeping your car safe while you’re away:

1. Park in a secure location

Whenever possible, park your car in a secure garage or parking lot with surveillance cameras and good lighting. This will help deter criminals from targeting your vehicle since they know they could get caught on camera.

In addition, it’s best to park your car in a well-lit area that is visible to neighbors and passersby. That way, if someone does try to break into or vandalize your vehicle, there will likely be witnesses who can report it to the police.

2. Remove valuables from view

Before leaving on vacation, make sure all valuable items are removed from plain sight inside the car such as jewelry, electronics, or other expensive items that may attract attention from potential criminals. You should also remove any GPS systems or removable stereos and take them with you instead of leaving them behind in the vehicle where they can easily be stolen.

3. Use window shields

Another way to protect against theft is by using window shields to cover the windows. This will prevent potential thieves from being able to see into the vehicle and determine whether there are any valuables inside that may be worth stealing.

You can purchase window shields at most auto parts stores or online, and they’re relatively inexpensive. They can also help protect against sun damage to the interior of your car.

4. Install an alarm system

Installing a good car alarm system is one of the best ways to protect your vehicle while you’re away on vacation. The loud siren will alert passersby if anyone attempts to break into your car, which could help scare off criminals or cause them to think twice before targeting your vehicle.

5. Rent a Storage Unit

If you’re going to be away for an extended period of time, consider renting a storage unit and parking your car in there instead. This is a great way to keep it out of sight and safe from potential thieves or vandals until you return from vacation.

The best part is, most storage units come with 24-hour security and surveillance cameras, so you can be sure that your car will remain safe while you’re away.

Keep Your Car Secure

Following these tips will help ensure that you can enjoy your vacation without worrying about the safety of your vehicle. So don’t forget to take a few extra precautions when leaving your car behind while you travel! Happy travels!