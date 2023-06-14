Is Outsourced IT and Managed IT the Same Thing?

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

There are several distinct differences between outsourced IT and managed IT. Here are six of the most significant differences:

1. Structure and Organization

Managed IT is typically organized around a set of processes, procedures, and service level agreements, while outsourced IT may have no formal organizational structure or documentation. The structure of managed IT helps ensure consistent service delivery and better understanding of customer needs.

2. Cost Model

Managed IT often involves a fixed monthly cost model with pay-as-you-go components, while outsourced IT usually has more variable costs due to its lack of structure. With outsourced IT, the organization pays for services as they are needed, which can lead to unpredictable expenses.

3. Scope of Services

The scope of services for managed IT is typically broader than that offered by outsourced IT because it includes proactive monitoring and management in addition to reactive support.

4. Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

SLAs are much more prevalent for managed IT services than outsourced IT services. When SLAs are in place, they provide the business with a level of stability and predictability.

5. Personnel

Managed IT typically involves specialized personnel who are trained in specific areas of expertise, while outsourced IT personnel often lack the same level of expertise or specialization. There may also be a higher degree of turnover with outsourced IT personnel than managed IT personnel.

6. Commitment & Long-Term Planning

Managed IT usually requires a long-term commitment and planning to ensure that the organization’s technology needs are met over time, while outsourced IT is usually limited to short-term solutions with no long-term plan in place.

Clearly, there are important differences between outsourced IT and managed IT, so it’s important to consider these factors when deciding which option is best suited for an organization’s needs. Ultimately, the decision should be based on an assessment of which approach best meets the specific requirements and objectives of the organization.

However, it’s important to remember that both approaches have their own unique advantages and disadvantages. It’s therefore essential to take into account all of the factors involved before making a final decision. With careful consideration and planning, organizations can make informed decisions about which approach is right for them. This will help ensure they get the most out of their IT investments.