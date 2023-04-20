What to Look for in Baby Sleepwear

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Dressing your baby properly for bed is pivotal to a good nights rest! Here are seven things to look for in baby sleepwear:

1. Comfort

Baby sleepwear should be made of a soft, breathable material that won’t irritate your baby’s skin. Look for fabrics like organic cotton or bamboo that are free from toxins and artificial dyes. Also make sure the fabric is lightweight so it won’t create extra heat while your baby is sleeping.

2. Easy Access for Diapers and Clothing

Look for sleep that has snap or zip closures, as opposed to buttons, so changing your baby’s diaper and clothing is easy. This will also reduce the risk of your baby waking up in the middle of the night if they are uncomfortable.

3. Safety

Make sure all sleepwear is flame resistant and free from drawstrings or other loose items that could become a choking hazard.

4. Fit

The fit of your baby’s sleepwear should be snug but not tight. Look for items with a bit of stretch and make sure they are the right size to prevent slipping and sliding while your baby is sleeping.

5. Design

While the design of sleepwear might not seem important, it can affect how well your baby gets to sleep. Look for items that are calming and inviting, like muted colors, pastels, and simple designs.

6. Breathability

Your baby should be able to move and breathe freely in their sleepwear. Look for items that are not too tight or restricting and avoid fabrics that are too thick.

7. Versatility

Look for items that can be used during the day and night, like sleep sacks and footed pajamas. This will help you save money in the long run and make changing your baby’s clothing easier.

When purchasing baby sleepwear, keep these seven tips in mind to ensure your little one is comfortable and safe throughout the night. With the right sleepwear, you’ll have peace of mind knowing your baby is getting the best night’s rest possible.