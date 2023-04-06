5 Cybersecurity Improvements Every Small Business Owner Should Make 

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

There is no question that cybersecurity is important for any business, but even more-so for small businesses. Not only are there often fewer resources available to protect against cyber threats, but the consequences of a breach can be much greater when it comes to smaller businesses. So, what steps should a small business owner take to ensure their company’s data is safe and secure? Here are five security improvements that every small business owner should make:

1. Use A Firewall

A firewall is essential for any business that wants to secure its network, as it acts as a barrier between the public internet and your business’s private network. This can help to protect data from unauthorized access and malicious software by limiting incoming and outgoing traffic to only approved requests.

2. Implement Two-Factor Authentication

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is an extra layer of security that requires users to log in with two different forms of authentication. Examples could include a password plus something else like a one-time code sent via text or email, as well as biometric data such as fingerprints or facial recognition.

3. Regularly Update Software

Software updates are important for maintaining strong cyber security, as they often contain patches and security fixes to protect against the latest threats. Business owners should ensure that all software is kept up-to- date by setting a schedule of regular updates.

4. Monitor Network Activity

Business owners should regularly monitor their network activity to identify any suspicious activity or unauthorized access. Monitoring can be done manually, but there are also tools available that can automate the process.

5. Educate Employees on Cyber Security

Educating employees about cyber security is essential for ensuring a safe and secure network. Business owners should provide their employees with regular training on best practices, such as using strong passwords, recognizing phishing emails, and using secure networks. This will help to ensure that everyone in the organization understands the importance of cyber security.

By following these five tips, small business owners can ensure their network is secure from potential threats. Implementing up-to-date defenses and educating employees on best practices can help to protect against malicious activity and keep the business’s data safe. With the right precautions in place, business owners can feel confident that their network is secure. ​