What’s the Process of Employee Cybersecurity Awareness Training?

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Making sure that your employees are up to date on the most recent cybersecurity protocols is a good practice to have when conducting employee training. When you are developing a cybersecurity training program for your employees, it helps to break the process down into 7 steps:

1. Identify Your Goals

Before beginning any training, it is important to identify what you want to achieve. Ask yourself what kind of behaviors or knowledge gaps exist among your employees and how you can address them with training.

2. Research the Threat Landscape

It’s important to stay up-to-date on the latest threats and vulnerabilities. Research the threat landscape to understand what kinds of cyber threats are currently impacting your organization and how they might affect your employees.

3. Develop an Engaging Training Program

Your training program should be engaging and effective. Consider using a combination of methods such as videos, presentations, interactive activities, quizzes, and other materials to help your employees better understand the content.

4. Create a Training Plan

Create a timeline for when and how often you want to conduct training sessions, as well as which topics will be covered in each session. There should also be an assessment period at the end of each session to ensure that employees have retained the information given.

5. Implement Your Training Program

Once you have created an effective and engaging cybersecurity awareness program, it’s time to implement it. Consider providing a certificate or recognition for those who complete the training program.

6. Track and Measure Progress

Track the progress of your employees in completing their cybersecurity awareness training. Make sure to measure how effective the training is by looking at changes in employee behavior or knowledge before and after the training program was implemented.

7. Follow-Up

Make sure to follow up with your employees after they have completed their training to ensure that the knowledge has been retained and that they understand the importance of cybersecurity in their day-to-day activities. Additionally, provide ongoing awareness campaigns to keep them informed on best security practices and the latest threats they should be aware of.

By following these seven steps you can ensure that your employees have a comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity and are better equipped to protect your organization from potential threats. With the right training program in place, you can foster a culture of security within your organization and help keep it safe from cyberattacks.