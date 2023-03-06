Nexus IT Consultants Ranked Among Nation’s Most Innovative MSPs

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share



We’re excited to announce that CRN has named Nexus IT Consultants to its Managed Service Provider list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2023. The list identifies industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

“With many companies seeking to cut costs as economic activity slows in 2023, it’s important to have a partner like Nexus who is dedicated to helping small and medium sized businesses become more efficient through the proper implementation of technology,” says Earl Foote, CEO of Nexus IT Consultants. “Being recognized for it is a plus too. Our team has worked very hard and smart for our clients and to have others notice is a good feeling,” he added.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the small and medium sized business market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

This isn’t the first time Nexus IT Consultants has been recognized. Last year, they made the list as well — in a time where many businesses were still recovering from the pandemic. “At that time, businesses leaned on MSPs like Nexus to help them support and secure their remote workforces. Now, those needs continue with the added challenge of becoming more and more efficient as the business world navigates some macroeconomic headwinds,” said Jake Hiller, CRO of Nexus IT Consultants.

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Nexus IT

Nexus IT is an IT Support and Cybersecurity Services (MSP/MSSP) company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company provides IT and cybersecurity services across the nation with a worry-free, hyper-responsive approach so leaders can focus on growing their business. In its 24th year, Nexus IT continues to elevate its team, clients and community to new heights with its award-winning support, vibrant workplace, lively culture and community-minded initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.nexusitc.net/.