Miki Agrawal Strives To Maintain Sustainable Practices

Miki Agrawal, the founder and CEO of TUSHY, has been a long-time advocate for sustainability. In her personal life and her professional career, she injects sustainability inititiatives. Agrawal’s commitment to sustainability is deeply rooted in her belief that it is necessary to protect the environment and create a better future for generations to come. Miki Agrawal’s dedication to sustainability, particularly with TUSHY, and her personal values, reflect her mission to make sustainability accessible to all.

Miki Agrawal’s Zero-Waste Lifestyle

Miki Agrawal’s commitment to sustainability extends far beyond her business ventures. She is known for her “zero-waste” lifestyle. Agrawal produces as little waste as possible. Her family strives to live in a way that is sustainable for the environment. She practices what she preaches by composting, recycling, and reusing materials as much as possible. In her book “Disrupt-Her,” Agrawal writes about how she believes that a zero-waste lifestyle is not only good for the environment, but also for mental and physical health.

Composting and Making Conscious Choices

One way that Miki promotes sustainability in her personal life is by composting. She is a strong advocate for composting and believes that it is an important part of reducing waste and protecting the environment. In an interview, Miki Agrawal explained that she has been composting for years and even started the New York City Composting Project to help educate others about the benefits of composting. Composting is an excellent way to reduce waste and turn food scraps and other organic materials into nutrient-rich soil that can be used to grow new plants.

Miki also practices sustainability through her food choices. She is a proponent of plant-based diets and believes that they are not only good for the environment, but also for overall health. In her book “Disrupt-Her,” Agrawal writes about the benefits of plant-based diets. They can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve water, and protect wildlife habitats. She also advocates for eating locally sourced foods, which can reduce transportation-related emissions and support local farmers.

The Power of Bidets

Miki’s commitment to sustainability also extends to her newest company. TUSHY sells bidets that are designed to reduce the amount of toilet paper used and decrease waste. TUSHY’s mission is to make bidets accessible and affordable to all, so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of a cleaner, more sustainable bathroom experience. The company’s products are also designed to be eco-friendly and sustainable, using less water and electricity than traditional bidets.

TUSHY’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond its products. The company also practices sustainability in its day-to-day operations. For example, it uses eco-friendly packaging materials and works with manufacturers that are committed to sustainability. In addition, TUSHY partners with organizations that promote sustainability and social good, such as 1% for the Planet and the Surfrider Foundation. Through these partnerships, TUSHY donates a portion of its profits to support environmental causes.

Conservation Is a Lifestyle

Miki Agrawal’s commitment to sustainability is an inspiration to others. She has demonstrated that it is possible to live a sustainable lifestyle and create a sustainable business. Her work with TUSHY has shown that sustainable products can be affordable and accessible, and that sustainability can be a core value of a successful business. Her personal commitment to zero waste living has also shown that it is possible to reduce waste. As a renowned public speaker, Miki Agrawal continues to spread her message of sustainability via various appearances, conversations, and summits.