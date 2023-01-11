4 Huge Advantages of Buying a Used Vehicle Over a New One

18 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

If you are in the market for a new vehicle, it is essential to consider your options. New cars can be expensive, and the depreciation costs can be even more noticeable if you purchase that car right before a sharp economic downturn. However, purchasing a used car over a new one has some benefits. This article will discuss four significant advantages of buying used over new to help you make an informed decision when it comes time to buy.

1. Buying a Used Car Saves You Money

One of the most obvious benefits of purchasing used over new is the cost savings. New cars depreciate as soon as you drive them off the lot. Depending on the type of car and the condition, it could lose up to twenty percent of its value within only a few months. Therefore, if you plan to hold onto your car for 2-3 years, you should buy a used one.

The other significant money-saving advantage of buying used is that you will not have to comply with annual safety and emissions inspections. In addition, your car will not have new yearly fees and tax codes affixed to the title. As a result, you can save thousands of dollars over the lifespan of your vehicle.

2. Safety Inspection is Free

As stated above, there are many benefits of buying used over buying new. The most important of these is knowing that your car just had its safety inspection and passed with flying colors. When you purchase a new vehicle, you have to get it inspected by an outside mechanic. These inspections are costly and can cost up to $300. As a result, the state of your engine matters much less if you buy a used one.

However, even if you purchase a used car, you will still have to get that vehicle inspected. The significant benefit here is that inspection is free. The government requires all used cars to have an annual safety inspection performed by an auto shop in your area. As a result, you will not have to worry about getting an inspection done yourself or figuring out which mechanic is most reliable.

3. You Can Get Better Deals

Purchasing a new car can be stressful, especially if you purchase from a dealership. However, if you buy used cars from private sellers, you can negotiate better deals and even get cash back for the previous owner. Private sellers are often more willing to negotiate on price. This can save you hundreds of dollars and give you a car in much better condition than the average used car.

4. Emissions Testing is Free

As stated above, the significant advantage of buying used over new is the cost savings. However, this does not mean you do not have to pay anything. The government requires all new vehicles to undergo emissions testing for three years, even if they are registered in your state and are only driven on short errands. After that time, you will have to pay for it if you live in a state that requires it. However, if you buy a used car from a private party, you will not have to worry about emissions testing.

There are many advantages to buying used over new. This article discussed four essential benefits you need to know about before purchasing a used car. So next time you are in the market for a new or used vehicle, consider these four advantages and see if they make sense to you and what type of vehicle suits your needs best.