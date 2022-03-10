5‌ ‌Things‌ ‌to‌ ‌Know‌ ‌Before‌ ‌Buying‌ ‌a‌ Remanufactured‌ ‌Transmission‌

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

If you have been told you need a new transmission, don’t panic. While replacing your car’s transmission can be rather costly, it isn’t likely your only option. A highly experienced transmission shop should be able to offer you one that is remanufactured. If so, you will find it to be a rather solid choice. Plus, it can save you a ton of money.

Before you make that purchase, here are 5 things you need to know before buying a remanufactured transmission.

1. Remanufactured and Rebuilt are Not the Same Thing

When referring to transmissions, many people use the worlds remanufactured and rebuilt interchangeably – but they are very different. Truth be told, rebuilt transmissions do have their purpose, but they don’t always measure up to remanufactured transmissions.

Rebuilds involve disassembling the transmission and inspecting each component individually. Any parts that are broken or worn are replaced. Those that are still in good shape are cleaned up. The unit is then pieced back together and you are only charged for the parts that were replaced and the labor to do so.

Remanufactured transmissions include replacing all wearable parts, whether they are broken or not. This allows all mechanical tolerances to be restored to original OEM standards. Remanufactured transmissions will cost a bit more since all parts are replaced, but it is the closest thing to a brand new transmission.

2. You May Not Need a Remanufactured Transmission

Now that you know the difference between a rebuild and a remanufactured transmission, you may think that the latter is your best option. But, it is best to let an expert make that determination for you.

If only one or two parts need to be replaced, you can save a lot of money by opting for a rebuild rather than a remanufactured transmission. Having a trusted transmission expert on your side, you can feel confident that you will only pay for what you need.

3. Research is Required for Remanufactured Transmissions

Your transmission is a very important part of your automobile. Before you waste your money replacing it with a remanufactured transmission, do your research. You want to purchase it from a trustworthy source. For instance, avoid buying from places if:

The price of the transmission is too good to be true

There is no direct contact or location information

You find a lot of bad reviews

All of these things are red flags and should be avoided no matter how much you need your transmission.

4. Remanufactured Transmissions Have Great Warranties

You may be surprised to know that you will have the best warranty with your new remanufactured transmission. Typically, they carry a nationwide, 3-year, or 100,000-mile warranty that covers both parts and labor. This is definitely a great benefit if you are looking for an added layer of protection and security when making your purchase.

5. A Remanufactured Transmission is Just Like New

Your remanufactured transmission is just like new. Some say it is even better than new! And, that’s because a remanufactured transmission benefits from upgrades, updates, and the latest technology and parts that were not available when you first purchased your car.

Think of it as giving your car a new lease on life with a transmission that is better than it used to have.

Circle D Transmission is an expert in the field of transmissions. After all, it is their specialty. If you need a rebuilt or remanufactured transmission or would like to learn more, visit www.CircleDTrans.com.