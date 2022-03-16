10 Things to Consider for RV Storage

Have you decided to store your RV? Here are ten things you should take into consideration to ensure your RV is stored properly:
1. The Type of RV Storage Facility
There are three types of RV storage facilities- covered, uncovered, and indoor. Consider which type of storage facility would be best for your RV based on the climate where you live.
2. The Size of the Storage Unit
The size of the storage unit is important to consider because you want to make sure your RV will fit in the unit and have room to move around.
3. The Location of the RV Storage Facility
When considering the location of the RV storage facility, think about how close it is to home and whether or not you will have easy access to it.
4. The Security of the RV Storage Facility
When storing your RV, you want to make sure it is stored in a secure location. Look for RV storage facilities that have security features such as gated entry, security cameras, and on-site staff.
5. The Price of the RV Storage Unit
The price of RV storage units can vary depending on the size, location, and security features of the facility. Be sure to compare prices before making a decision.
6. The Cost of RV Storage
The cost of RV storage can vary depending on the type of RV storage facility, the location, and the amenities offered. Be sure to compare prices before choosing a storage facility for your RV.
7. The Amenities Offered by the RV Storage Facility
Some RV storage facilities offer additional amenities such as electrical hookups, water hookups, and dump stations. If you plan to use these amenities, be sure to factor them into the cost of RV storage.
8. The Length of Time You Need RV Storage
RV storage facilities offer different lengths of time for storing RVs. Be sure to choose a length of time that works for you.
9. The Restrictions of RV Storage
Most RV storage facilities have restrictions on the type and size of RV that can be stored at their facility. Be sure to check the restrictions before choosing a storage facility for your RV.
10. The Insurance of RV Storage
Be sure to check if your RV insurance covers RV storage. If not, you may need to purchase additional insurance for your RV while it is in storage.
Now that you know what to consider when choosing an RV storage facility, be sure to do your research and find the best one for you and your RV!
