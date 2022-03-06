Car Accident? Here’s What to do Next

The statistic is sobering: car accidents are the leading cause of death for people aged 4 to 34 in the United States. If you’re involved in a car accident, even if you’re not injured, there are some important steps to take:
Make Sure Everyone Is Safe
This is the most important thing. Check on yourself and on anyone else involved in the accident, and call for help if necessary.
Move Your Car to a Safe Location
If possible, move your car off the road so it doesn’t obstruct traffic. You may also want to set up flares or warning triangles around your car.
Call the Police
If there are any injuries, call the police and emergency services. If there’s only property damage, you may not need to call the police, but it’s still a good idea to have a report filed in case of future complications.
Gather Information
Get the other driver’s information, including their name, address, phone number, and insurance company. If there are any witnesses, get their contact information as well.
Take Photos
If you can, take photos of the accident scene, the damage to your car, and the other driver’s car. This will help with any insurance claims or legal proceedings later on.
Get an Autobody Shop Estimate
If your car has been damaged, get an estimate from an autobody shop in your area to repair the damage. They’ll be able to help you get an estimate for the damage and start the process of getting your car repaired.
Contact Your Car Insurance Company
Let your car insurance company know about the accident. Don’t leave out any details, even if they seem minor.
See a Doctor
If you’ve been injured, see a doctor as soon as possible. Do not try to treat the injury yourself. For minor injuries, you may only need to see a doctor if the symptoms continue after a few days.
File a Car Accident Report
If the accident was reported to the police, you don’t have to file another report. If it wasn’t reported, you can file a car accident report with your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles. This will help if you need to make any legal claims later on.
Get Legal Advice
If the accident was caused by another driver and you decide to file a claim, you may want to speak with a car accident lawyer. They can help you understand your legal options and guide you through the legal process.
Car accidents are scary, but following these steps can make the aftermath a little bit easier to handle and can help you protect your rights. If you have any questions or need more information, please contact an attorney. If you’re in doubt about what to do, it’s always best to err on the side of caution and contact the authorities.