What to Look for in a Commercial Grill

Commercial units are built with commercial grade materials such as stainless steel and cast iron. The grill grates should be made from high-quality material so they do not warp or flake over time. Some commercial grills have small electric heating coils in the bottom of the unit so that you can cook a product on both the top and bottom at once. These small pieces can take a lot of wear and tear, so it’s important that they’re built from quality material. If your commercial grills have burners made from porcelain-coated steel, then check around carefully before buying them because this material can burn out very quickly and be expensive to replace.