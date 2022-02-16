9 Things You Should Never Store in a Storage Unit

The heat and humidity levels in the units could damage your personal electronics over time, especially if you live in a hot climate. Some storage facilities will not allow customers to store electronics due to their sensitivity to temperature changes (although they might not enforce this rule). If you still wish to put them in storage, then be sure to purchase containers for them. For items like computers that require ventilation, place them on the floor away from the wall so there is room for airflow. Also keep them out of direct sunlight by avoiding placement near windows or skylights!