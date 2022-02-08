5 Ways to Implement Proactive Cybersecurity Measures

Everyone in an organization should be aware of cybersecurity threats, but cybersecurity training for employees is often overlooked. It’s important to let employees know about cybersecurity protocols within the company, as well as how they can help prevent cybersecurity incidents. Employees are near-constantly connected to technology these days, so it makes sense that they could be targeted by cybercriminals via their devices. This also means that they could inadvertently infect other devices through social media, downloads, or emails containing malware links. Security awareness training helps employees understand cybersecurity risks and what might happen if cybersecurity protocols aren’t followed correctly.