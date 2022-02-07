Types of Legal Services That You Should Know

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Disputes arise when two or more people disagree about a particular subject. At times, the dispute between two parties may be trivial and unnecessary of intervention by a third party. However, at other times, for a dispute between two parties to be resolved, an impartial third party might be required to intervene.

In ancient times, disputes were resolved by the heads of communities who use their wisdom and authority to examine and render a clear and indisputable verdict. Today, however, disputes are mainly resolved in the court of law according to federal and state laws. The parties involved may hire professionals (lawyers) to present and defend their claims before a judge.

It is important to note that legal claims will be treated according to the laws of the country and the state in which the potential crime has occurred. For instance, a Taylorsville drunk driving accident lawyer will present and defend a car accident claim according to the law of the country and the state of Utah.

An equally important fact is that law is a broad discipline, therefore, lawyers often specialize in different fields. This allows them to become skilled specialists in their chosen fields. Below are some of the important legal services that you should know.

Family Law

Family law deals with disputes and claims that have to do with familial relationships. These disputes often require the intervention of a judge before a peaceful resolution can be achieved. Examples of cases that are classified under family law include divorce, child support and child custody, inheritance and paternity tests.

Criminal Law

All crimes, such as murder or robbery, as recognized by the laws of the country are tried under the umbrella of criminal law. These crimes are usually treated as crimes against the state, and are, therefore, presented to the court by a prosecutor. However, the accused parties have the right to hire an attorney who’ll defend them in court.

Business Law

All disputes that arise during business operations are treated under business law. This includes, but is not limited to, inter-company relations, public relations, and the establishment of new branches.

Most firms have their own personal attorney whom they’ve employed to deal with business law cases. However, large corporations may employ a team of business law specialists to handle their day-to-day relations with the public and other corporations as well as internal disputes. This service may also include consultation and legal advice on all legal matters in the firm.

Personal Injury Law

Personal injury comes into play when the negligent acts of an individual or group of individuals lead to an accident that causes injury or property damage to others. People who believe they’ve suffered injury or damage to their property due to the negligence of others may seek compensation in the court of law. Skilled personal injury attorneys can gather evidence that supports their client’s injury claim, and negligence on the part of the accused.

Once these have been firmly established, the attorney may negotiate an appropriate compensation without even going to court. The compensation may include reimbursement for medical fees and replacement of damaged property.

It is important to hire the right attorney for any case you want to pursue. Some attorneys handle cases from different fields, however, they may not be as skilled or experienced in any one field as attorneys who specialize in a single field.