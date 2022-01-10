Tech Disasters: Make Sure Your Company Doesn’t Fall into These Tech Traps

18 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Tech disasters can really hurt a company. They can prevent systems from running, cost the company money and reputations, and sometimes prevent companies from gaining necessary information to make decisions. Unfortunately for many companies, they find themselves falling into some kind of technology catastrophe with ease. However, there are preventative measures that companies can take in order to prevent these tech disasters:

1. Ensure Backups Are Current and Regular

One of the most important preventative technologies is regular backups. Making sure your daily data is up-to-date on a backup drive or server will ensure that if any issues arise you don’t lose valuable business information. Even data as small as an hour ago could be very helpful if something happened during those sixty minutes such as a virus or malware breech. Many experts recommend making backups twice a day, once in the morning and again at night. This makes sure that if any issues arise during the work day you can still prevent losing business data.

2. Make Sure Your Network and Systems Are Updated

Another preventative technology against disasters is keeping up with your networks and systems. If there are any updates or patches available for either your network or systems software then make sure to keep these updated on a regular basis so that they prevent possible threats such as viruses and other security threats. Furthermore, it’s important to update firewalls so they prevent unwanted access to the company’s information from outside sources such as hackers attempting to steal files or destroy them all together.

3. Keep All Software Updated

All software should be kept up to date, especially for business or company related software. This includes operating systems and any business-related software that may prevent disasters such as viruses and crashes. It’s also worth noting that many malware viruses are built off of previous viruses so deleting current viruses is very important to prevent future ones from forming. If there are any patches that prevent security issues then it’s crucial to keep all of these patched too.

4. Encrypt Your Data With The Most Secure Software Available

One preventative technology many companies don’t pay attention to is the type of encryption they use on their data files. It doesn’t matter what type of file it is; if it’s important to the company, it should absolutely be encrypted. There are many different types of encryption forms available, the most common being AES256. However, since AES128 is currently not breakable by brute force methods this makes it slightly more secure than AES256 which has only been breached in lab conditions with very specific computers and data plans. Many technology experts recommend using 256-bit encryption for any files that require high security due to their nature such as source code or other confidential documents.

5. Be Aware Of Malicious Hacks And Intruders

Sometimes preventative technology is simply preventative awareness on staff’s parts. Company personnel need to know what malware looks like so they can prevent anyone from unknowingly downloading or opening it themselves. Furthermore, staff should be aware of any phishing emails since these can often contain viruses and prevent security measures from working properly which exposes the company to possible data breaches and computer system crashes.

By implementing preventative technology into a business’s daily plans and operations, companies will prevent many technology disasters that could otherwise cripple them both financially and reputation-wise. Not only do preventative technologies prevent further problems but they also prevent unnecessary expenses such as protection updates, repairs necessary after virus attacks, and potentially lost files such as those with sensitive information or those that cannot be replaced due to time constraints. By taking preventative action now, companies can protect their valuable assets now before something truly bad happens.