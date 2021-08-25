How Competitive Is the Mobile Ordering World?

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

In the past few years, more and more people have started ordering items from their phones. Why? It’s easy! Mobile ordering is a fast way to order your lunch or dinner at work. But how competitive is this industry?

Read on for information about the mobile ordering world and learn why it’s time to invest in mobile ordering technology.

Here is some information about the mobile ordering world:

Mobile ordering was the fastest-growing food delivery service in 2017. 75% of restaurants offer mobile order and pickup today, up from just 50% one year ago

63% of customers say they would use more mobile apps if they were available at their favorite quick-serve restaurant (QSR)

The average wait for an order in a QSR restaurant is 12 minutes, but with mobile apps, the wait time drops to just three minutes.

How Is the Investment in this Technology?

Mobile ordering is excellent because it saves time. But one might be thinking, “what about the cost?” Restaurant ordering technology is cheaper for this type of business than traditional POS systems – and they’re more profitable!

The beauty of a mobile app is that there’s no need to invest in expensive hardware or wait for installation. Instead, a mobile app is available immediately.

Mobile ordering technology has grown immensely, but it’s also become even more attractive for restaurant owners because of its upfront costs and low monthly fees.

The Benefits of Ordering Technology

More Sales

For the business, there will be increased sales and more profit. In addition, since more consumers will prefer to save time as they make their orders, they opt for this quicker option.

Increased Efficiency

This technology will increase the efficiency and profitability of the business. In addition, the restaurant’s staff can rest assured that there is no need to worry about any long lines or waiting for customers because they have mobile ordering.

Better Customer Service

The food quality is going to be better as well, because of the increased efficiency. The company can focus on making the best possible meal for the consumer with this technology. Happy customers equal more sales and referrals.

Saving Time and Money

Mobile apps save both the customer’s time (with quick service) and restaurant’s money (fewer wait times, staff costs, and many more)

Convenience for Customers

Customers are more likely to order food from a restaurant that offers them the option of doing so on their phone – and the restaurant benefits from an increase in sales.

How To Start Mobile Ordering in One’s Business?

With the number of people using mobile apps for everything from ordering food and booking a hotel to finding out the latest news, it’s no surprise that many businesses are jumping on this technology.

Mobile Ordering is becoming an essential part of business success in today’s world! One can start by downloading a restaurant app like OrderUp or Square Order. One can also list their businesses on portals such as GrubHub and UberEats.

It is vital to inform the consumers by adding a link to the app on the business website and by using social media. Choose quality delivery services and operators that will provide excellent customer service.

In conclusion, mobile ordering technology is an excellent investment. It will save time and money as well, and it attracts more customers to the business because they have one less thing (long lines) to worry about when deciding where to eat lunch or dinner!