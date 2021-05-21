NY COVID Rates Dip to Lowest Number Since October

It appears that New York COVID rates are at an all-time low. Test positivity rates have been decreasing consistently since April and are now below 1.5% for the first time since last October.

This decrease in COVID positive tests could be due to the fact that one in two residents in the capital region of Albany have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the other regions are set to follow suit.

Thousands of New York citizens are being vaccinated every day and the drop in cases could also be because with the arrival of warmer weather, more outdoor activities have become available.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has stated that “spring is here and we’re making progress, but there’s a way to go before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel.” In any case, he has begun to ease restrictions on businesses and the increase in vaccinations is also a positive sign.

As well as half the population of Albany being vaccinated, 35% of the NY state population have now received both doses of the inoculation.

Cuomo has also opened several walk-in centers allowing any New York resident over the age of 16 to be vaccinated at their earliest convenience, because there is an increase in supply of vaccines. This could hopefully lead to a further decrease in New York COVID rates.

With the light at the end of the tunnel getting closer, more restrictions are set to be eased in the near future. Cuomo has stated that by the end of this month restaurants should no longer have curfews for dining indoors, and from May 17th have no curfew on dining outdoors.

Cuomo is also planning on adopting the CDC’s recommendation of lifting the requirement that vaccinated people need to wear face coverings outdoors. He also announced that the State Fair will go ahead as planned but with safety measures in place. The fair will include concerts, amusement rides and attractions, farm animals for children, and a wide array of refreshments.

Even though the dip in numbers is a positive sign of change, it’s still essential that New York residents follow the necessary safety precautions. The possibility of a new variant could negatively affect the New York COVID rates.

The possibility of a new variant means people are still being advised to maintain social distancing, wear face coverings, and remember to wash or sanitize their hands frequently. Everyone has a responsibility to help keep numbers down while vaccines are being rolled out.

