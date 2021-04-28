Cozy Homes at Aventura Isles

Aventura Isles is the best option for those who want to live in Miami and enjoy the proximity of the ocean and a wide choice of entertainment but do not prefer to live in the noisy city center, which never sleeps. Moreover, Aventura Isles homes for sale will definitely interest families with children and nature fans. Aventura Isles is one of the most popular private sectors on the Miami real estate market.

Peculiarities of the Aventura Isles Neighborhood

Aventura Isles is a prestigious close-gated neighborhood, which is famous for the best Miami houses and a high level of security. Everyone interested in Miami homes for sale will be satisfied with a wide choice of 2-floor single-family houses and townhouses. Every building is designed in a Mediterranean style with stone accents and a concrete tile roof. Aventura Isles townhomes for sale have attractive open-floor plans and range from 1,590 to 2,500 square feet.

The Aventura Isles district has a convenient location as well. This neighborhood is set along the beautiful canal and has the famous Ojus Lake nearby.

Furthermore, the Aventura Mall, Florida Turnpike, Sun Life Stadium, and other entertainments are only a short drive away.

The neighborhood offers some benefits:

grand gated entry with guardhouse

clubhouse and lounge area

swimming pool

walking and jogging trails with exercise stations

Additionally, the prestige of this location allows selling it at a great price if you decide to sell real estate in Miami.